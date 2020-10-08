Why Kim Zolciak Was ‘Pissed’ at Andy Cohen

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak spoke about why she was “pissed off” at Andy Cohen during last year’s BravoCon, and the story behind their performance together. During last year’s BravoCon, Zolciak performed her hit song, ” Don’t Be Tardy”, alongside Cohen.

Zolciak explained to In The Know that she was originally annoyed at Cohen for putting her on a panel with Housewives who weren’t on the network anymore. “First of all, Andy called me and I was like, ‘why am I on a panel with Housewives that aren’t even on TV anymore?'” Zolciak told In The Know. “Like, why am I with all these girls? I was pissed, actually. And Andy was like, it’s basically because I’m not a Housewife either, in essence, right. It was the people that started the franchises, but I didn’t take it that way…so I was pissed, and I texted his a** and then we got on the phone and he’s like, ‘listen, I think you should come out and sing.’ And I was like, ‘dude, I’m 42, like I’ve had kids, I’m not into it.”

Zolciak continued, “I said, let me think about it. And then I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do it’ to Kroy, because I am actually shy… So then Andy’s like, ‘l’ll sing with you.’ And then I was like, ‘Ok, then I’ll do it if you sing with me.'”

BravoCon was a Bravo convention that was hosted by Cohen and the network last November 2019. It featured many current and former Bravo and Real Housewives stars.

Zolciak Recently Spoke About a Possible Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

During an October 6 interview with E!, Zolciak was asked if she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Zolciak was a member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the first five seasons, but now has a spinoff show about her and her family called Don’t Be Tardy.

Zolciak didn’t seem too excited about a possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she seemed interested in eventually doing a reunion show. “I think, and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months, that the first season, all of us—Shereé [Whitfield], Nene and I—[we] were friends before this ever started for years; They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?’” Zolciak told E!

Zolciak continued, telling E! “Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we’re really fun, you know, in all honesty.”

Season 8 of Zolciak’s Spinoff Show, ‘Don’t Be Tardy’, Just Premiered

Even though Zolciak may not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she is still a hit on Bravo. The eighth season of Zolciak’s spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy, recently premiered on October 6. During the season, the family is hitting the road in an RV. “Season 8 is the craziest season ever…I don’t even know how I survived. It was all on the road, so we were not even home. It is so wild.” Zolciak told Heavy in June 2020.

Zolciak continued, telling Heavy, “We talk about it every day, like ‘how the hell did we all survive it?’ You’ll see why I say that. It’ll be the best season yet. I think it’s totally different from what people have ever seen. Can you just picture eight of us, nine of us, on the road? For weeks and weeks and weeks?”

