Kim Zolciak-Biermann Returns to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in New Season Sneak Peek

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back for a new season and so is a beloved housewife: Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Zolciak-Biermann, 44, had a brief cameo in the new trailer, shared by E! News on March 30. “Kim, your tits look smaller,” “RHOA” co-star Shereé Whitfield tells her.

Zolciak-Biermann was a part of the original “RHOA” cast in 2008 but left the series in 2012. She briefly returned to the Bravo series as a “friend of the housewives” during season 10 in 2017.

The Bravo star told People she was motivated to return to the show by money.

“Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight,” she told the publication. “Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Zolciak-Biermann landed her own series, “Don’t Be Tardy,” in 2012. The show followed her family life, which includes her husband, former Atlanta Falcons football player Kroy Biermann, daughters Brielle, Ariana, and the couple’s youngest children, Kaia, Kane, Kash, and KJ.

“Don’t Be Tardy” was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons.

“We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time, per Deadline. “In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Also joining Zolciak-Biermann and Whitfield for season 15 of “RHOA” are Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

The season 15 trailer teased new drama, including a cast trip to Portugal and Sidora’s divorce from her husband, Ralph Pittman.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” debuts Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.