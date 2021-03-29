Kim Zolciak Roasted Over Her Latest Fashion Choice

Over the weekend, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was roasted on Instagram over her latest fashion choice.

On March 26, Zolciak posted a photo to Instagram alongside her husband, Kroy Biermann. The two of them were celebrating the opening of a new hotel in Las Vegas, and in the photo, Zolciak sported a black two-piece mini dress. While the dress may have seemed like a cool fashion choice for some, others weren’t too impressed.

“This was a head scratcher,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the photo. “Finally realized there must be a see-through fabric between the black fabric on your dress. I legit thought you had a separate item between your knees and couldn’t for the life of me figure out how you were holding it up.”

Other fans were a little harsher to the Don’t Be Tardy star, with one user writing, “That is the stupidest looking dress.” Another wrote, “That dress looks like you went pee and forgot to pull your skirt up!”

Kim Zolciak Is Able to Brush off the Hate

Even though Zolciak receives her fair share of hate on social media, it looks like she’s able to brush it off pretty easily. During an October 2020 interview with Yahoo’s In The Know, the star and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, said that they don’t pay much attention to the online trolls these days.

“What I would say is it’s been five or six years of the same consistent bulls*** that you guys bring up,” Biermann said. “I’m bored. Can we start talking about something else? Find something else to make fun of me. I’ve replied the same replies, I’ve heard the same comments. Like, I get it. I don’t care!”

Zolciak echoed her daughter’s sentiments, adding, “I want women to know you can still be a mom and be beautiful and do your hair, do your makeup, get dressed up. Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you have to let it go. That’s what I want women to understand. All of these things that I’m so passionate about [are] because I have six kids and I still want to feel beautiful and I think people genuinely hate that. The comments that people say — and I tell my girls this all the time — [are] a direct reflection of them and it has zero to do with me or anybody. It has everything to do with them.”

Kim Zolciak Takes Her Style Very Seriously

Even though Zolciak’s latest fashion choice may not have been a hit with some, she does take her style pretty seriously. During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted that she and her family spend thousands of dollars on glam per day, especially while filming for Don’t Be Tardy.

“It’s a couple thousand dollars a day, for sure,” Zolciak said to Entertainment Tonight. “That’s just the makeup and the styling of the hair. Not the wig itself, or the clothes.”

“Hair itself, I probably have about $8,000 worth of hair on my head right now,” Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle, added during the interview.

