LOOK: Kim Zolciak-Biermann & NeNe Leakes Reunite Following Choking Scandal

Former friends and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and NeNe Leakes reunited at a women’s expo following choking allegations.

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, both Kim and NeNe attended an Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta and even shared the stage to exchange a hug, hold hands and say hello to the fans.

This show of friendship comes just weeks after news broke that NeNe nearly choked Kim off-camera during season 2 of RHOA.

The whole story was detailed in the tell-all housewives book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn and was reported by People on October 19, 2021.

RHOA producer, Carlos King, spilled the tea about the alleged incident.

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” she said in the book. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

RHOA Co-Star Shereé Whitfield Witnessed the Whole Argument Between NeNe and Kim

Shereé Whitfield, their fellow RHOA co-star was there for the alleged altercation and gave her take in the same book.

According to Whitfield, NeNe and Kim were waiting to film but NeNe was upset “because Kim had supposedly been talking about her behind her back at the A-List Awards.” They began arguing and “NeNe went for Kim’s neck and was choking her,” Whitfield said in the book.

“She lunged at her twice,” she said in the book. “Kim ended up calling the police but dropped the charges. The cameras were inside the store, so they missed the whole thing.”

Season 2 aired between July 30, 2009, and November 12, 2009, but would have been filmed at least six months prior, making the altercation more than 10 years ago. But fans are finding out about it now for the first time.

Neither Kim nor NeNe have commented on the allegations and both declined to be interviewed for the book, according to People.

On May 17, 2020, Kim appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave an update on her relationship with NeNe but this was well before the choking allegations were made public.

“It wasn’t like we reconciled,” Kim told Andy Cohen on the show, as reported by The Daily Dish. “We started talking a couple years back and so we chat here and there through text. And I haven’t talked to her really since we did our [Instagram] Live. She’s been doing a lot of Lives I see. We follow each other. We’re good. We’re cool.”

Cynthia Bailey Believed Kim Was Given Exceptions Due to Her Being White

The drama with NeNe was not the only hurdle for Kim. Nearing her final episodes on the show she was often accused of not wanting to film or participate in group events due to being pregnant, according to People.

Another fellow co-star, Cynthia Bailey, believed that during that time Kim was held to different standards due to her being RHOA’s only white cast member, according to her interview with Quinn for the housewives tell-all book.