If you’ve been a follower of Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family for a long time, you would remember that Zolciak-Biermann no longer talks to her parents. Zolciak-Biermann hasn’t spoken to them in years, but why is that?

According to People, what exacerbated their strained relationship was a fight that her mom had with husband Kroy Biermann during their 2011 wedding. The two got into an argument when Zolciak’s mother wasn’t allowed to use the restroom in their house. According to People, that was the last time that Zolciak-Biermann has spoken to her mother. However, though they’re no longer talking, their relationship has only gotten worse, as Zolciak-Biermann’s mother was trying to sell a tell-all book about her daughter and also sued her for grandparent’s visitation, according to People.

During a 2017 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Zolciak-Biermann talked about her relationship with her mother to her daughter, Brielle. “You can only do so much to a human being,” Zolciak-Biermann said in 2017, as noted by People. “I took it for 34 years until I finally said it’s not worth it to me. My mom, she was good in a lot of aspects. But when my mom told my husband on the day of our wedding to ‘f— off’ and she’s going to burn the f— house down? No”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Recently Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Her Parents and Family

VideoVideo related to why doesn’t kim zolciak-biermann speak to her parents? 2020-10-06T19:47:02-04:00

During a March 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Zolciak-Biermann revealed some interesting information about her relationship with her parents and family. “I don’t talk to my parents,” Zolciak-Biermann said during the episode, as noted by Page Six. “But I talk to my brother and no, my brother doesn’t talk to them either … so that was comforting to find that out.”

During that episode as well as during Season 7 of Don’t Be Tardy, it was revealed that Zolciak-Biermann’s husband doesn’t talk to his parents, either. “No, they’re great people you know. It’s just, we don’t jive,” Biermann explained to Cohen about his parents during Watch What Happens Live, as noted by Page Six.

In 2018, Zolciak-Biermann revealed on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast that her husband’s parents had tried to stop them from getting married. “We didn’t know this until after our wedding,” Zolciak-Biermann said during the podcast, as noted by Reality Blurb. “They were at the wedding, but we found out two weeks later that they were in our driveway with a preacher praying against our wedding the day of. There was a circle of them in their family praying with their preacher and a pastor to block us from getting married that day.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Confident in Her Own Parenting

Even if Zolciak-Biermann doesn’t have a great relationship with her own parents, it doesn’t mean that the same goes for her relationship with her own kids. During her March 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak-Biermann spoke a bit about her own parenting.

“I feel like I’m a really good mom,” Zolciak-Biermann said during her appearance, as noted by TooFab. “I mean, we all make mistakes and we all learn as we go, but I’m very proud of all of my children. I think I’m a really good mom, and nobody can really take that [away from me].”

READ NEXT: Is Brielle Biermann Single?