PHOTOS: What Does Kim Zolciak-Biermann Look Like Without a Wig?

If you’ve been keeping up with the Zolciak-Biermann family for a while, you would know that Kim Zolciak-Biermann loves to wear wigs. Zolciak usually opts for a long, blonde wig with beachy waves. But what does Zolciak look like without a wig on?

There are only a few pictures of her on her Instagram page without a wig on. On February 7, 2018, Zolciak posted a photo of herself with her hair in an updo, sans wig. In the caption, Zolciak wrote, “I’m not a fan of photo shoots I always enjoy looking at the photos though lol😍 I can’t help but laugh during them because I’m so awkward 😂but often times the raw pics are my favorite! Thank you @tyfrench you rock! And no this is NOT a wig! Hair colored and styled by the queen herself @hairby_chrissy ❤️”

Zolciak also revealed her natural hair during the season premiere of Don’t Be Tardy in early October. Her hair is naturally shorter and blonde.

Zolciak Has Revealed Why She Wears Wigs

Zolciak doesn’t keep the reasoning behind her wig wearing a secret. In February 2019, Zolciak answered the question on her Instagram stories. “It’s just easier for me!!” Zolciak wrote on her stories in 2019, according to Bravo. “I can’t imagine sitting In hair and makeup for 2hrs a day!”

Zolciak also has an in-home salon where she displays her many blonde wigs, as seen before on Don’t Be Tardy. In 2018, Zolciak also posted on her Instagram page to further explain why she wears wigs, according to People. “If I’m not filming (and even then I don’t) I don’t wear a wig I run around with my own hair!” Zolciak wrote in 2018, according to People. “Wigs are just easier and I love the versatility! MY OWN WIG LINE IS COMING VERY SOON! Stay tuned… ❤️ i can’t wait! (Just took this pic I got my hair colored yesterday) 😝.”

Zolciak Said That the Majority of Her Hair Is Gray

During a May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak revealed that most of her natural hair is actually gray and that she dyes it blonde. Zolciak explained her new beauty routine due to the coronavirus pandemic to Andy Cohen. Typically, Zolciak enjoys wearing long, acrylic nails and wigs. “Kroy’s been coloring my hair,” Zolciak said during her appearance, as noted by Bravo. “He bought a nail drill and acrylic to do my nails and the girls’… because I’ve had nails since I was 15 because I bite them.”

Zolciak continued, as noted by Bravo, “Kroy’s colored my hair for years because my hairdresser is in Arizona. So I go, like, every three months or she’ll come here. But, in between… I mean I’m 100% gray, so every three weeks he colors my roots.”

Zolciak is not the only Bravo star who has gone gray in recent years. According to Bravo, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also dyes her hair and has revealed that she started going gray at age 25.

