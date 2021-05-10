Kim Zolciak-Biermann Goes Off on Bravo

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking her truth. The “Don’t Be Tardy” star shared her thoughts after her daughter Brielle Biermann appeared on the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” special episode featuring many of the “Real Housewives’s” kids on Sunday, May 9.

The episode filmed a few weeks prior to airing in mid-April when Brielle Biermann was mourning a severe loss. Biermann’s longtime friend Ethan McCallister died April 3 when he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run accident. The family has shared how devastating the loss has been to their family.

But Zolciak is now explaining her and her family’s disappointment in Bravo on a statement she posted to her Instagram Story Sunday, May 9. “My baby Brielle Biermann was scheduled to do a pre show call with WWHL Friday April 9th the day of Ethan’s (her best friend of many years who died tragically while they were out enjoying life on 4/3) funeral! It was obviously postponed! Which she appreciated very much.”

She continued writing that she was upset that Bravo did not express their condolences to her daughter. She wrote, “You can’t f*ckin tell me that nobody knew this information the day of filming! She filmed 3 days later…It was nationwide…Not once was Ethan’s death mentioned or considered. My baby sat there with a brave face not saying a word trying to stay strong. (Not 5 minutes before she was on my shoulder in tears).”

Zolciak Addressed Andy Cohen’s Actions

As the host of WWHL and face of Bravo, many fans may have assumed that it was Cohen who decided not to include McCallister’s tragic death on the episode. Zolciak assured fans that she did not blame Cohen for the situation, acknowledging that he is quite the busy man.

She wrote on the same Instagram Story, “I will say that Andy Cohen did text me a week later apologizing saying he was unaware of the situation! I didn’t expect Andy to know…He has an entire at Bravo TV that should know!!”

Zolciak concluded her statement writing, “You guys know how I feel…..Mess with me fine…Mess with my kids is an entirely different story. I raised some strong girls and I am so proud of them.”

Zolciak’s Family May Not Have to Worry About Reality TV Coverage Anymore

Fans first met the wig-alicious Zolciak when she starred on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” from seasons one through five and reappeared during season 10 as a “friend of.” The former star got married to Kroy Biermann in 2011, and together, the two have four young children. Zolciak also has two daughters, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship.

Her time on RHOA didn’t last forever, so she and her hubby began a spinoff show with their family called “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show ran for eight seasons and over 80 episodes, and documented Zolciak, her husband, and their six kids throughout the years.

But according to a recent report from TMZ, “Don’t Be Tardy,” has been canceled. A source told the outlet that, “the network decided not to move forward with another season of ‘Tardy’ because Bravo felt the show had simply run its course after 8 years documenting the famous fam.” Zolciak, her family, nor Bravo has commented on the speculation.

