Kim Zolciak-Biermann Lists Iconic Wigs for Sale & Fans Have a Lot to Say

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has listed some of her wigs for sale on her family’s website. The former Bravo star has an assortment of wigs — some brand new and others pre-worn — available for purchase and the prices range from $1,500 to $2,750.

Biermann has a plethora of items for sale on the website, including children’s clothing, handbags, shoes, and other accessories. The sale of items may or may not be related to the Biermann’s home in Alpharetta, Georgia, was going into foreclosure.

It has been reported that the home hit the auction block and sold for some $257,000, but Biermann denied that she let the house go for such a low amount.

“My house was not sold for $257,000. If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real,” she said on her Instagram Stories.

Days later, a fan noticed the wigs for sale and shared a post on Reddit. It’s unclear exactly when the wigs went up for sale — and why. Heavy has reached out to Biermann for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biermann Has Worn Wigs Whenever Filming

The Biermann family has a website called “Biermann Closet” that is powered by Shopify and has dozens of items listed, separated by family member.

“The Biermanns’ have unlocked their closet doors, so get ready for an exclusive tour. Grab a bag and fill it up because they have deeply discounted all of their hand picked items, new and used, for you to shop at unbelievable prices. Check back weekly to see what new items they are willing to part with,” reads the website’s description.

The section labeled “The Salon” appears to be a newer addition.

Biermann had been known to wear wigs whenever filming the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” or her family’s spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy.” Biermann previously admitted that she’s been coloring her hair since she was 15-years-old, but she has really liked the put together look of wigs — and she has owned quite a few over the years.

One of Biermann’s wigs — Quinn Zolciak — even has its own Instagram account. It hasn’t been updated since 2019, however.

Several ‘Real Housewives’ Fans Reacted to Biermann Selling Her Wigs

“Real Housewives” fans have reacted to Biermann’s decision to list her wigs for sale. A Reddit thread started on November 15, 2022, has amassed nearly 100 comments so far.

“I’m a wig enthusiast. This b**** is insane. A USED wig costing that much money is literally the most obnoxious thing ever. Who does she think she is? Beyoncé? Christ,” one person wrote.

“$2.7k for a USED WIG!? Are you kidding me!?” someone else commented.

“Who the hell would want to spend 4-figures on one of Kim’s wigs? She ain’t that damn famous. Also, if I’m going to buy a wig to wear, isn’t the whole point for it to not look like I’m wearing a wig? And yet from Day 1 everyone in the viewing audience could tell Kim wore wigs. So her wigs were not even good wigs,” a third Redditor said.

“The clothes they’re selling are so highly overpriced for secondhand clothes – literally you can get the brands for a fraction of what they’re charging on posh or mercari. They really think they can upcharge used clothes just because they wore them,” a fourth added.

