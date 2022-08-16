Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence Following Daughter’s DUI Arrest

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak has finally addressed the arrest of her 20-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann.

On Tuesday, August 16, Zolciak took to her Instagram Stories to make her first public statement since Biermann was arrested and charged with a DUI, underage possession of alcohol and improper/erratic lane change on August 13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak Says Daughter Ariana Biermann ‘Wholly Denies These Allegations & Intends to Fight These Charges Because She Is Not Guilty of Them’

Kim Zolciak has broken her silence about her 20-year-old daughter's DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/VXsFBwmWa7 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 16, 2022

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” Zolciak wrote. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or Marijuana.”

The statement continued on a second slide where she wrote, “Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming Marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits. And not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

Police Report: Ariana Biermann Refused On-Scene Breathalyzer, License Seized

According to the police report, that Heavy obtained, Biermann refused an on-site breathalyzer and a blood test at the police station.

“I could smell a light odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me. She denied consuming any alcoholic beverage,” the police officer wrote. “I advised her that I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated that the odor was possibly coming from her clothing.”

The office says in the report that they then asked her to “provide a breath sample” and she “refused.”