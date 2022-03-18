Rumors That Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is in Major Financial Trouble Continue

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family are no longer on television after her spinoff Bravo show was canceled. According to Variety, the network pulled the plug on the show after eight seasons.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year-plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal. We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned,” Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, said in a statement at the time.

In the years that followed Zolciak-Biermann’s “The Real Housewives in Atlanta” departure in 2013, there have been all kinds of rumors that she’s been having money trouble. It seems as though RHOA’s Kenya Moore may have actually kicked off those rumors by saying that Zolciak-Biermann would return to the Housewives franchise because she “needs a check,” according to InTouch Weekly.

From there, rumors that Zolciak-Biermann has been living outside of her means have circulated — and a new blind suggests that things are really bad in 2022.

A Blind That Appears to Be About Zolciak-Biermann Suggests She’s in Big Financial Trouble

It seems as though the rumors surrounding Zolciak-Biermann’s finances aren’t going away anytime soon — and may be getting more intense. On March 9, 2022, BravoandCocktails posted an anonymous tip from someone who claimed that things aren’t going great for the Biermanns.

“This former housewife has mortgaged her house for double what she paid at this point. In addition she has a credit card company looking for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills. Her spin-off was canceled and her and her kids spend the money faster than it comes in. She has the older ones hustling but they spend it on food and travel. Her devoted, dopey husband seems to think it’s all good. He isn’t worried. Allegedly,” the blind reads.

This anonymous tip echoes rumors that circulated in early February, sparking a Reddit thread where fans discussed their thoughts on the Biermann family’s finances.

“Ummm they’ve been sued by American Express for not paying their bill, she’s constantly trying get rich quick schemes.. I think they’re living way above their means and don’t have much time left living this way. Broke as a joke in no time,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Weren’t they recently selling off some of their possessions? I remember seeing a post about them selling one of their tacky, over-the-top vehicles,” someone else added.

“NFL guys make good money but only for a few years – that will run out fast,” a third comment read.

Zolciak-Biermann Was Previously Accused of Asking Fans for Financial Help

Zolciak-Biermann added a link to her Instagram bio that populates all of her brands and the companies she makes money from so that her followers and fans can have easy access to the items that she’s passionate about. Some of the current links include her skincare line, Kashmere, her bathing suit line called SatlyK Swim, and a cosmetics brand that she started with her two oldest daughters called KAB Cosmetics.

However, in the summer of 2021, there was another link included that read “Support Me,” as evidenced by a screenshot shared by The Hollywood Gossip.

When someone clicked the link, there was an option to send money without receiving something in return. When someone called Zolciak-Biermann out on it, she responded — and the link was removed.

“Wtf!!! I didn’t even set up the linktree! My staff did. It was a mistake and immediately removed! You guys love to TRY and bring ppl down! It’s gross,” she tweeted, according to RealityBlurb.

