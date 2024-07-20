‘Real Housewives’ Star Addresses Rumor She Cheated During Her Marriage

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak is addressing rumors.

In a July 18 interview with Celebuzz!, Zolciak stated that rumors have circulated she was unfaithful while she was still in a relationship with her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, whom she wed in 2011. She also said some fans have speculated that she got pregnant by another person when she was married to Biermann, the father of her four youngest children, KJ, Kash, Kaia, and Kane. The former couple separated in early 2023.

“I’ve seen some recent rumors and can affirmatively say that I absolutely did NOT cheat on Kroy. And, what’s even more comical is that people are speculating I’m pregnant following any alleged cheating,” said the “Don’t Be Tardy” personality. “Trust me, with the timeline and even with navigating through the ups and downs of a very tumultuous divorce, I’ve NEVER cheated on Kroy and to this day have not had relations with anyone else.”

Kim Zolciak Discussed Filming With Chet Hanks in July 2024

Zolciak will star in the upcoming series, “Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets,” that focuses on several celebrities living under the same roof.

While speaking to E! News in July 2024, Zolciak discussed speculation that she had romantic encounters with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks, 31, during the production of the reality series. While Zolciak did not confirm if she and Hanks were romantic, she stated that they shared a connection.

“He’s just a great guy and we had some very deep conversations that you’ll see. You have to stay tuned and see what happens,” teased Zolciak.

Zolciak also shared that she is currently single.

“I haven’t been dating anyone or anything throughout this whole process,” said the 46-year-old.

During the E! News interview, Hanks made similar comments about Zolciak. He stated that he “instantly got along” with the Bravo personality.

“She’s very savvy, she’s very witty. She’s got a smart mouth. I’m drawn to people like that, like fun banter. I still keep in touch with Kim and we just got along great,” said Hanks.

Brielle Biermann Opened up About Her Parents’ Separation

Zolciak’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 27, opened up about her mother’s split from her adoptive father during a September 2023 interview on the “TyRANTS” podcast. She stated that she wanted to share her support toward both of her parents amid their breakup.

“It’s difficult. But I am trying my hardest to remain as neutral as possible,” said Biermann.

In addition, she said she did not believe fans know the exact nature of Zolciak and her estranged husband’s dynamic.

“People read things and they think that they know the full picture,” said Biermann. “Or they’ve seen [‘Don’t Be Tardy’], so they have a full picture on who my mom is. Who Kroy is. Who me, [my sister] Ariana, the siblings, whatever, [are]. That’s not the case. It’s not entirely accurate. While a lot of people are swaying one way or the other, it’s not that black and white.”

In addition, Biermann shared that she believed “Don’t Be Tardy,” which was canceled in 2020, should have continued filming amid her parents’ separation.

“Everyday, I’m like holy [expletive]. This is the time to be recording. Because I think that America, or the viewership of the world who’s tuned into the Kim Biermann and Kroy Biermann show right now, would probably have a different outlook on the situation,” said Biermann.