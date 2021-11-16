Kim Zolciak-Biermann shares cryptic quote following dad’s arrest

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has shared a quote seemingly commenting for the first time since the news broke of her father’s arrest.

Kim has been estranged from both her parents for years and rarely comments on them publicly anymore but on Monday, November 16, 2021, she shared a quote that could have been in response to the recent arrest of her father Joe Zolciak.

“In a toxic family system,” the quote says. “The black sheep is often just the person who sees through everyone else’s bull****.” Kim added a blonde emoji raising their hand and no other commentary.

Kim Zolciack-Biermann posted this after the arrest of her estranged father. It’s the only comment she has made since the news broke. pic.twitter.com/VSNpjQlt5S — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 16, 2021

Up until this point, Kim had not acknowledged the arrest on social media.

Joe Was Arrested on November 8 After an Argument With His Wife, Kim’s Mother, Karen

According to Page Six, Joe was arrested on November 8, 2021, on battery charges after police say he pushed his wife, Karen. The argument stemmed from Joe talking with a female neighbor, the outlet reported after obtaining the police report.

The outlet reported that Karen was upset “over his talking to a female neighbor” and slammed the door on Joe when he left the house to run errands. When he returned home, Karen went to take a bath because Joe was “‘ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” the police report said. When she was done in the bath she tried “multiple times” to speak with Joe, who then “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table,” according to the outlet.

Page Six reported that Joe was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery and released Tuesday night on a $1,000 bond. His court date is set for November 29, 2021, according to the outlet.

Kim Reunited With Frenemy NeNe Leakes at Women’s Expo in Atlanta & Fans Loved It

Kim and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate NeNe Leakes reunited at the Atlanta Women’s Expo on Sunday, November 14, 2021, and the fans loved seeing the former friends back together again, even if just for a few moments.

“They had me in there,” a fan wrote with a crying emoji. “but it was a happy cry, I love these two, plenty of my Atlanta House Wives Memories are from them.”

“So great to see this. Women supporting women,” a fan wrote. “This moment was so incredible. You had to be in the building to feel this beautiful moment. I’m so glad I was there to see this in person,” another person commented.

“We have been waiting for this for years. Love to see it,” someone wrote. “Watching this from 500 ft away was incredible. It was good to see @neneleakes & @kimzolciakbiermann embrace multiple times.”

This show of friendship comes just weeks after news broke that NeNe nearly choked Kim off-camera during season 2 of RHOA.

The whole story was detailed in the tell-all housewives book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn and was reported by People on October 19, 2021.

RHOA producer, Carlos King, spilled the tea about the alleged incident.

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” she said in the book. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

