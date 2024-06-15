Former ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Reunite For Surprise TV Show: Report

Two former “Real Housewives” co-stars will reportedly reunite for a reality show that is way out of the Bravo-sphere.

Veteran “”Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Kim Zolciak and Cynthia Bailey will compete in a new Hulu reality show, TMZ reported on June 14, 2024. The RHOA duo will also go head-to-head against a notorious reality TV villain in the upcoming series, a production source told the outlet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Zolciak & Cynthia Bailey Will Compete For Big Money on Hulu

Per TMZ’s report, Zolciak,46, and Bailey, 56, will compete in the upcoming Hulu series titled “Got to Get Out.” The two Bravo stars, who were previously co-stars for three seasons on RHOA, are reportedly filming in Toronto alongside OG reality TV villain Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) and others yet to be announced.

The show will feature a group of celebrities living together in a house a la “Big Brother” style. The cast members will vie for a cash jackpot that increases by the second.

According to Variety, the “Got to Get Out” competitors will live together for 10 days as they compete in a series of challenges that will test them both mentally and physically. The jackpot increases by $1 each second they’re in the game, up to $1 million.

There is also an option to split the prize money or take the cash and run out the front gate to a getaway car. It’s unclear what happens to contestants who don’t make it out before the gate closes.

Hulu has not yet confirmed any of the cast members for “Got to Get Out.”

Cynthia Bailey Previously Hinted She Was Done With Reality Shows

While they are both best known for “The Real Housewives” franchise, Zolciak and Bailey have appeared on other reality shows.

From 2012-2020, Zolciak starred in a family-themed spinoff “Don’t Be Tardy” with her then-husband Kroy Biermann and their kids. Zolciak also had a short-lived stint as a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015, per IMDb.

In September 2015, the RHOA star withdrew from the competition in week 3 after suffering a transient ischemic attack, or mini-stroke, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time.

A message on the official DWTS Twitter account further explained that she had to quit the show. “The rules of the competition dictate that @Kimzolciak must withdraw, but her health is the most important thing,” the message read.

Bailey previously appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she landed in third place in 2022, per IMDb.

The same year, the Real Housewives alum told Page Six she was done with reality TV so she could focus on her acting career. “Once I left [Real Housewives of Atlanta], I immediately came out to L.A. and I started my process as an actress,” Bailey said. “I want to get roles that are more outside of my wheelhouse. Like, I want to play a serial killer, damn it! I want to play a kingpin drug dealer or something. I want to do something that you guys have not seen me [do].”

She added, “You guys had Cynthia Bailey the model, you guys got to follow Cynthia Bailey the reality star. Now you guys are going to get to see Cynthia Bailey the actress. And what’s happening after that? Nothing. This is it. I’m a 55-year-old woman in full pre-menopause! This is it, OK?”