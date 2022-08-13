Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Arrested Following DUI

One of the daughters of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak was arrested in Georgia.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Biermann Arrested, Booked for DUI & ‘Underage Alcohol Possession’

According to TMZ, Ariana Biermann, the 20 year old daughter of Zolciak was arrested and booked on three charges “misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol.”

The outlet reported that Biermann was bonded and released the same day. Additionally, Biermann’s boyfriend Hudson McLeroy was also arrested and booked for “DUI, plus furnishing/purchasing alcohol under 21 and violating his driving permit” the outlet reported.

According to the outlet, Justin Spizman, Ariana’s lawyer said “Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

According to an online police record search, Biermann was booked under Zoliciak despite being adopted by her step-father Kroy Biermann. Her arrest, or the time it was entered into the system was approximately 1:30 am and took place at 2291 Atlanta Hwy. The location, according to Google Maps, is a gas station. She was bonded out at about 2 a.m.

Heavy reached out to Zolciak’s rep for comment and has not received a response yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.