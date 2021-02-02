Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Offers Relationship Update

In a new Instagram post, Ariana Biermann, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak, offered a relationship update to her followers.

On January 31, Biermann, 18, posted a photo alongside her boyfriend, Aaron Scott. In the caption, Biermann offered a “storytime” about her relationship to fans, revealing that her mom and stepfather, Kroy Biermann, wouldn’t let her date Scott at first. “Soooo my parents wouldn’t let me date this cutie right here at first,” Biermann wrote in the caption. “At the time I was 17 and he was 21…. and as u all may assume Kroy said HELLLL NO. thankfully we have a lot of the same friends so of course i saw him all the time and he became my best friend.”

Biermann continued, sharing what her parents now think of her relationship. “Fast forward about a year I finally got my wonderful parents on board and well I was his girlfriend in no time lol,” Biermann wrote. “My mom always says ‘if I would of know it would be like this I would of let you date him a long time ago.’ So basically don’t listen to your parents lmfaooo I joke. I’m so happy I waited until I knew who I was to date this amazing man. Moral of the story everything happens for a reason and if it’s meant to be it will be.”

Ariana Biermann’s Family Is Super-Supportive of Her Relationship

Even though it may have taken them a bit to warm up, it seems like Biermann’s family is super-supportive of her relationship right now. During an October 2020 interview with E! News, Biermann’s older sister, Brielle Biermann, gushed over her little sister’s relationship.

“I love Aaron. I think he’s amazing,” Brielle told E! News in October. “He checks off every, any box on the list. But she’s my little sister so naturally I don’t really like the guy just because like I’m not gonna like anybody around, you know? I understand why parents think their children are like 12 forever because Ariana is growing up and she’s turning into this beautiful, amazing woman but it’s like you’re still my little chicken nugget and I will always think of you.”

Biermann’s sister added, “So seeing her with the boy and having a serious relationship and her traveling and like doing all these things that I do… It’s just like, ‘What? Slow down.'”

Ariana Biermann Often Posts Photos of Her Boyfriend on Instagram

Even though Biermann doesn’t always post “storytimes” about her relationship to her Instagram page, she often poses alongside her boyfriend for various photos. In December 2020, she posted a series of photos from her vacation with Scott, writing in the caption, “amazing weekend getaway celebrating your cute a**.”

Biermann also posted another photo alongside Scott on December 13, writing that he was her “forever” person. In the comment section, mom Kim Zolciak left a red heart emoji. Biermann’s boyfriend, Scott, commented, “Always and forever.”

