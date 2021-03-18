Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Slams ‘Disgusting’ Instagram Body-Shamers

In a new TikTok video, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, opened up about her experience with body shaming, slamming her internet haters as “disgusting.”

On March 18, Biermann replied to another user’s video who had said that body shaming goes both ways. “As somebody who has been on both sides of this, I wanted to start off by saying that it doesn’t hurt any less coming from either side,” Biermann explained. “I was called fat on social media my whole life as well as in-person…I gave these people so much power in the way that I felt about myself, my confidence, how I acted, and who I was. That was just unacceptable. I looked in the mirror and changed it, and I worked my a** off to get where the hell I am today.”

@arianabiermann #stitch with @lyssyb333 wanted to share my view on body shaming:) it sucks how negative our world can be. u are perfect no matter what size you are 💕 ♬ original sound – ariana biermann

Biermann continued, “Was I a bad b**** before? Yes, the baddest. But was I confident, happy, loving myself? None of the sorts. I was so excited to post that first Instagram picture and guess what all the comments were? ‘You have an eating disorder, you’re on drugs, you look disgusting, you’re sick.’ None of them were the case, but it made me realize that no matter what size you are, you will get body-shamed and it sucks and it’s disgusting, but you’re perfect.”

Kim Zolciak Said That She Wants Her Daughters to ‘Love Themselves’

In the past, Biermann’s mom, Kim Zolciak, has echoed those same sentiments. During a February 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak said that she just wants her daughters to “love themselves” amid negative comments from social media trolls.

“People on Instagram, especially, are so f****** rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat….’ just horrible, mean, mean things,” Zolciak said at the time about Ariana. “Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

Zolciak added, “I do believe that beauty shines from, truly, within. We focus on that kind of thing.”

Ariana Biermann’s Sister Has Also Struggled With Body Image

In September 2020, Biermann’s older sister, Brielle Biermann, also admitted that she has struggled with her looks before. The star opened up to Us Weekly about her facial fillers, telling the publication that she feels like she may have gone a bit overboard at times.

“I do look at photos of me from a year ago or like even watching the episodes I’m like, ‘Oh, my god, I look completely different,'” Biermann explained. “Dissolving my lips was the best thing I ever did and dyeing my hair brown was like the second-best thing I ever did. I just feel like a whole new person. I definitely don’t know what the f*** I was doing a year ago. I looked a little crazy, now I look a lot better. The glow-up is real.”

