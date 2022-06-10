Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gives New Update on Family

When some of the women, like Lisa Wu, expressed shock about how old Zolciak’s kids were and how much time had gone by, Zolciak then revealed that her husband had undergone a vasectomy.

“Honey, twins will make you,” Zolciak joked.

The special “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season one reunion with King is set to air on June 11 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on OWN.

Zolciak’s Daughter Doesn’t Want Her to Return to ‘the Real Housewives of Atlanta’

While speaking with Us Weekly in May 2020, Zolciak’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 25, admitted that she wouldn’t want to see her mom return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” anytime soon.

“I don’t know why she would,” Biermann explained to the outlet. “She has her own TV show and it’s doing great and it’s super fun to film and I don’t know why she would put herself back into that crazy environment. I mean maybe if it was less negativity, more positivity [and] a couple of people were replaced. Yeah, she’d probably go back.”

Biermann also added that she wouldn’t want her mom to go back to filming because there’s so much negativity around it. “I don’t want her to go back,” Biermann said. “Coming home and being drained every single day because of all the negativity, it’s just not the vibe.”

Zolciak and Her Family Used to Have a Spinoff Show on Bravo

For the past 10 years, Zolciak and her family had a spinoff series on Bravo called “Don’t Be Tardy,” which first aired in 2012. Unfortunately, however, it was announced in May 2021 that the show had been canceled and would not be returning for a ninth season. The show documented Zolciak’s family throughout the years, including the birth of her children, her wedding to Biermann, and more.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes,” a spokesperson from Bravo told Us Weekly at the time. “We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While Don’t Be Tardy will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” every Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

