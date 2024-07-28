‘Real Housewives’ Star ‘Questioned’ Who She Could Trust Amid Messy Divorce

Longtime “Real Housewives” star Kim Zolciak is speaking out about her divorce from Kroy Biermann. The reality star discussed her split and how she’s approaching things while doing press for “The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.”

“This experience gave me the time to think about what I truly want and the changes I need to make,” Zolciak told ET of her time on the show.

“My own parents did things that caused a rift, and I haven’t spoken to them for years. It’s one thing to mess with me, but don’t mess with my kids. Going through this experience, I questioned who I could trust. But to breathe and get that release was one of the most incredible days of my life. I needed the clarity that release gave me,” she added.

Zolciak and Biermann have been married since 2011. Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023, according to People magazine. Though he did withdraw the petition, he ended up re-filing in August 2023.

Kim Zolciak Is Trying to Protect Her Children Through the Divorce Process

Rumors about Zolciak and Biermann’s relationship have been circulating for months. For example, there were rumors that the two were in serious financial trouble. Moreover, there have been reports that Zolciak has lost a significant amount of money gambling. Additionally, TMZ reported that Zolciak called the police on Biermann in April 2024.

But when it comes to rumors about her marriage, Zolciak told ET, “People have no idea what’s really going on. I will remain as quiet as I can throughout this process for my children’s sake. I don’t know what the future holds.”

Zolciak and Biermann have four children together; KJ, Kash, Kaia, and Kane.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, the former couple needs to complete mediation by September 25. Their trial date has been set for November 5 and November 6 in Atlanta’s Fulton County Superior Court, per TMZ.

Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks Got Close While Filming ‘The Surreal Life’

Amid her divorce, Zolciak returned to reality television, signing on to do the aforementioned “Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.” When the trailer was released, there were rumors that she hooked up with co-star Chet Hanks. In the trailer, the two were spotted getting cozy in the bedroom.

Both parties have spoken out about the trailer, but haven’t denied hooking up.

“I think Chet is great. He’s just a great guy and we had some very deep conversations that you’ll see. You have to stay tuned and see what happens,” Zolciak told E! News. Meanwhile, Hanks played coy and wouldn’t say whether or not he and the mom of six had a fling.

Meanwhile, just after the trailer was released, a source denied that the two were actually an item.

“They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them,” a source told Us Weekly of the interaction. “[Kim] thinks he’s good-looking,” the source added.

“Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets” premiered on July 23 on MTV.

