Bravo Couple Tests Positive for COVID-19

In a new Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann revealed that she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zolciak revealed the news in an Instagram story on March 3, which was captured by People. “Hubby and I tested + for Covid A few days ago! Been a hell of a ride!” Zolciak shared. “Very thankful for our Dr’s and a HUGE thank you to [Chris Tuff] for keeping us healthy and Piedmont Infusion Center as well THANK YOU SO MUCH!!”

Zolciak added, “You guys rock! Thank you for all you do. My nurses were absolutely phenomenal.”

Zolciak is not the only Real Housewives star to come down with the coronavirus in recent months. Other stars such as Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin have gotten it, as well as Real Housewives of Dallas’ D’Andra Simmons.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Said That She Has ‘Never Been This Sick In Her Life’

In another Instagram post on March 4, Zolciak updated her followers on her condition. Zolciak explained that although she is feeling better, she had never felt so sick in her life, and urged her followers to take the virus seriously. “I felt so horrible when I arrived to Piedmont,” Zolciak wrote in the caption. “I have never been this sick in my life. I had high fevers over the weekend, body aches like I’ve never felt, intense headaches that medicine wouldn’t get rid of and congestion that made it hard to breathe.”

Zolciak continued, revealing that she isn’t sure where she caught the virus from. “I don’t know exactly where I got Covid but @cheftraceybloom is positive, my nanny, and a couple other people that work in our home are positive as well,” Zolciak wrote. “Covid spreads like wildfire. I have taken D, Zinc, C etc everyday since Covid started and I have never missed a day! Stay safe you guys.”

Other Members of the Zolciak-Biermann Family Also Tested Positive

Ariana biermann IG story pic.twitter.com/3qn61h69ti — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 16, 2021

Zolciak-Biermann and her husband are not the only ones in the family to have tested positive for the coronavirus. Zolciak’s diagnosis comes about a month after both of her daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, tested positive in January.

Ariana Biermann announced her diagnosis on her Instagram story at the time, and shared a photo of herself wrapped up in a pink blanket.“Quarantine day 5 after testing positive for corona,” Biermann wrote on Instagram. “I am doing okay. Stay safe during these tough times, and always wear your mask! I love you.”

Later that day, Biermann also did a Q+A on her Instagram stories, where she revealed that her older sister, Brielle, had also been diagnosed with the virus around the same time. A fan asked her, “Has your boyfriend tested positive too? And how are your other family members?” In response, Biermann wrote, “Unfortunately yes we have both tested positive. As far as my family everyone has tested negative. Other than my bobcat (AKA Brielle)”

