Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Reveal if Reality TV Affected Their Relationship

“Whether you’re married on camera or a regular person married, I don’t think there’s any difference,” the former NFL player explained to E!. “And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They’d rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family.”

In 2012, Zolciak and her family landed their own family spinoff show on Bravo, called “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show lasted for 8 seasons and featured Zolciak and Biermann as they navigated marriage, welcomed new children to the family, and ultimately showed how the two parented their six kids together.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Met on Camera While Filming ‘the Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The first time that Zolciak and Biermann ever met was actually captured on camera while she filmed season three of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2010. Zolciak was attending a charity event called Dancing With The Atlanta Stars when she met her now-husband, Kroy Biermann.

“It’ll be seven years this May that I’ve met him since Dancing with the Atlanta Stars, which is insane to me that it’s been seven years,” Zolciak told Bravo’s The Daily Dish during a May 2017 interview. “That’s why Shereé [Whitfield] and I will always be friends. I was like, ‘Go find him, Shereé. Please go find him. It’s pretty, pretty awesome that it was all caught on camera too.”

During the interview, Zolciak also shared, “I think the hustle and bustle of life can kind of get in the way at times, especially with six children, and they’re all at different stages. I definitely think making your marriage a priority and number one will keep it together for sure. And you have to be invested. I think Kroy is very invested and I’m very invested and that’s really how you maintain that. Seven years is like 50 years in Hollywood. It’s unfortunate, really.”

Kim Zolciak Wants Her Daughter to Expand the Family

Even though the couple has six kids, it seems like Zolciak is already looking to expand the family. “She wants me to have a child,” Zolciaks’ eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 25, revealed during an October 2022 appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast.

Biermann continued, “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one.'”

