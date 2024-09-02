Returning ‘Real Housewives’ Star Drops Major Hint About OG Possibly Coming Back

Returning “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is hoping that her former co-star, Kim Zolciak, returns to the franchise. Her reason? She thinks Zolciak makes great television.

“If Kim Zolciak comes back, I think that would be very interesting. Kim is TV gold. She’s always been TV gold,” Parks told People magazine. Parks went on to say that she’s not sure that the timing is right for Zolciak to come back to the show.

“Right now, she’s got a lot going on. Who would’ve thought Kim, who went from two daughters, now has got a whole little basketball team of children,” Parks said, adding, “I think everyone would love to see Kim come back. She’s fun. I think it would add an element that the girls wouldn’t be expecting.”

Zolciak was on RHOA for its first five seasons. She went on to land her own Bravo spinoff called “Don’t Be Tardy” that aired for five seasons. The show ended in 2020.

Kim Zolciak Would Consider Returning to the Show

In an July 2024 interview with E! News, Zolciak said that she might be a good fit on the Atlanta series, especially now that there’s been a cast shake-up.

“I know Porsha [Williams] is back, who I love to pieces and absolutely adore her. She’s hysterical. Happy for her and love that she’s back,” Zolciak told the outlet. “I heard rumors Phaedra might return which I would be totally game for too because she’s amazing,” she continued. Parks’ return to the franchise was confirmed shortly after.

“I’ve been saying I would never return but, as I’m talking right now, I might think about it because these are two very funny and light-hearted fun people. Porsha and Phaedra might do it for me. We’ll see,” she added.

Zolciak last appeared on the show as a guest on season 15. She’s currently in the middle of a divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Kim Zolciak Previously Denied Rumors That She Was Returning to RHOA

Earlier in 2024, there were some rumors that Zolciak was going to be joining the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In a statement quoted by TV Deets on X (formerly Twitter), Zolciak cleared up any and all rumors.

“There have been reports and rumblings of me returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, especially with everything going on in my life. That, coupled with the fact that Porsha [Williams] is returning and there are rumblings of other past stars returning, has people starting to surmise I’m coming back,” Zolciak said.

“So I wanted to clear up what’s going on since I don’t want to leave you hanging any longer. The truth is (drum roll please)… I am not returning. As much as I enjoyed holding a peach for years and enjoyed popping in now and then, I will not be returning to that show,” she added.

However, based on her interview with E! News mentioned above, it seems as though she may have had a change of heart in the time since.

