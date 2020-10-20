Who was Kim Zolciak’s ‘Big Poppa’?

If you were an avid watcher of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you would remember Kim Zolciak’s relationship with a mystery man who she called, “Big Poppa.” Big Poppa was a large part of Zolciak’s storyline, showering Zolciak with expensive gifts including a Range Rover. However, even though Big Poppa was a large part of the show, we never saw him on camera and his identity was never revealed. This mystery left a lot of fans wondering, who is Big Poppa?

According to TMZ, supposedly Big Poppa is rumored to be a man named Lee Najjar. He is a real estate mogul, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $50 million. During the first two seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Zolciak spoke vaguely of Najjar, and they were even engaged at one point. However, even though Big Poppa was in a relationship with Zolciak and supposedly funded much of her lifestyle, he was married to another woman at the time, according to Life and Style Magazine. The woman’s name is Kimberly Najjar, and according to Life and Style Magazine, the two were still together as recently as 2018.

Zolciak and Big Poppa seemed to have an off-again-on-again relationship, and in 2009, the two seemed to call it quits for good. “I’m not engaged anymore,” Zolciak told Us Magazine in 2009. “Big Papa and I ended it. At the end of the day, he will always be the love of my life, but it’s time for me to move on.”

In May 2010, nearly a year after she split from Big Poppa, Zolciak met her current husband, Kroy Biermann at an event that was captured on camera during filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Zolciak and Biermann got married in 2011, and have four children together.

Kim Zolciak Recently Gave an Update on Big Poppa

Even though Zolciak seems long past her relationship with Big Poppa, she recently offered an update about him. In 2017, Zolciak revealed to People that she hadn’t heard from Big Poppa in “years.” Zolciak told People, “It’s been years and years and years and years and years. I’ve been with Kroy seven years — I’m obsessed with him. So I definitely haven’t heard from [Big Poppa]. I’m very committed to my husband.”

Zolciak definitely still seems very committed to her husband, Kroy Biermann, and often posts photos of the two of them together on her Instagram page. On September 13, Zolciak posted a photo of the two of them kissing, writing in the caption, “Wrapped up in you.” Zolciak also posted a sweet tribute to her husband for his birthday on Instagram on September 13. In the caption, Zolciak wrote, “Happy 35th Birthday to the love of life! We had such a fun day yesterday I forgot to post! Boy did I rob the cradle with you and I’m so glad I did! You amaze me daily somehow, someway …. everyday 🙏🏼 although it’s annoying that you know everything literally 🙈😉😂 You are the most INCREDIBLE DADDY on this planet, an incredible husband and I love every minute we spend together…”

Some of the Other ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars Were Very Critical of Zolciak’s Relationship With Big Poppa

When Zolciak was dating Big Poppa, many of her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates disapproved of their relationship. In particular, NeNe Leakes was very critical of their relationship. During the season one reunion of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes infamously said to Zolciak about Big Poppa, “Close your legs to married men, Kim!”

According to People, in 2009, Leakes also wrote about Zolciak in her book, Never Make The Same Mistake Twice. In the book, Leakes wrote about Zolciak, according to People, “Every dollar that chick has is somebody else’s husband’s money.”

