Kim Zolciak-Biermann Spills if She Would Return to RHOA

During an October 6 interview with E!, Kim Zolciak-Biermann revealed whether or not she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Zolciak-Biermann said that although she wouldn’t want to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s eager for a “reunion” show with the other ladies. “I think, and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months, that the first season, all of us—Shereé [Whitfield], Nene and I—[we] were friends before this ever started for years; They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?'” Zolciak-Biermann told E!

Zolciak-Biermann continued, telling E! “Like, go out to dinner and do this all over again. Because I think we’re really fun, you know, in all honesty.”

Zolciak-Biermann was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, appearing on the first five seasons of the show. She made a short-lived return on Season 9 as a guest, but now has her own spinoff show, Don’t Be Tardy, which chronicles the life of her and her family.

Zolciak-Biermann Wouldn’t Want to Be on the Current Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Atlanta’

During the interview, Zolciak-Biermann said that besides a reunion show, she couldn’t see herself going back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “But as far as going back now, for what?” Zolciak-Biermann said to E!. “For who? No. Shereé’s not there. NeNe’s not there. Like, no.”

Though Zolciak-Biermann and costar NeNe Leakes have had a rocky relationship in the past, it seems as if they are finally in a good place. During a May 17 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Zolciak-Biermann spoke a bit about the current status of her friendship with Leakes. “It wasn’t like we reconciled. We started talking a couple years back and so we chat here and there through text,” Zolciak-Biermann said during her appearance, as noted by Bravo. “And I haven’t talked to her really since we did our [Instagram] Live. She’s been doing a lot of Lives I see. We follow each other. We’re good. We’re cool.”

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in March 2020, Leakes said a similar thing about Zolciak. “I’ve spoken to Kim here and there,” Leakes said in March 2020, as noted by Bravo. “We’re in a great place. We’re always in a great place when we’re not working together. When we’re working together, we’re pulling wigs. But we’re good.”

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Is Currently Filming Season 13

They are currently filming the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, even though Zolciak-Biermann won’t be making any appearances. During a July 2020 interview with Extra TV, star Kandi Burruss revealed more about how the cast and crew are filming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a lot of rules because more than anything they care about our safety,” Burruss told Extra TV, “We’re getting tested all the time, that’s what we have to do to be to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

This season, the women will be joined by two new housewives, actress Drew Sidora and YouTuber LaToya Ali.

