RHOA Star Calls for Kim Zolciak’s Return

“She left before we really got to see the whole Lisa Wu,” Whitfield told the outlet. “She’s funny, too. She speaks her mind, she’s strong, and they just didn’t get a chance to capture that because she was gone too soon.”

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently in production.

Andy Cohen Admitted That He ‘Loves’ Kim Zolciak

Even Andy Cohen would be happy to have Zolciak back on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at BravoCon 2022, the outlet mentioned Whitfield’s desire for Zolciak to return, and Cohen seemed to agree but isn’t counting on it.

“Kim, I don’t know that Kim would want to come back, to be honest with you,” Cohen admitted. “You know, I always love Kim, and I always love an OG coming back.”

However, during the interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen teased a potential return from another “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member, Phaedra Parks. Parks appeared on season 2 of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock, and it seems like fans could be seeing more of her on the network.

“There are a couple options in play for Phaedra,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight. “And I absolutely love her, I’m a huge fan of hers, always have been. I was so sad to see her leave Atlanta and so, I think Ultimate Girls Trip brought her back into the fold. It was great to see her. There’s a couple ideas that we’re kicking around with her.”

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter, Brielle Biermann, Doesn’t Want Her Mom to Return to the Franchise

While appearing on a May 2020 episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Zolciak’s 25-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, revealed that she wouldn’t want to see her mom to join the franchise again.

“I don’t know why she would,” Biermann said at the time. “She has her own TV show and it’s doing great and it’s super fun to film and I don’t know why she would put herself back into that crazy environment. I mean maybe if it was less negativity, more positivity [and] a couple of people were replaced. Yeah, she’d probably go back.”

Biermann continued, “I don’t want her to go back. Coming home and being drained every single day because of all the negativity, it’s just not the vibe.”

