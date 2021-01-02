Real Housewife’s Son Gets Reconstructive Surgery

In a recent Instagram post, former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, revealed that her son recently underwent reconstructive surgery.

In the Instagram post, Zolciak explained that her son, Kash, had surgery about a month ago to correct a previous injury from a dog bite. “Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met,” Zolciak wrote about her son in the Instagram caption. “Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could.”

Zolciak continued, writing in the caption that the surgery wasn’t an easy journey for her and her family. “We had a rough couple days,” Zolciak wrote. “Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces, I could barely breathe. My heart was broken that we even had to go through all this again.”

However, despite the rough road, Zolciak reported that her son is feeling good and is fully healed. “I realized how incredible he looks and how blessed we are to have Dr. Williams and so many others that truly care.” Zolciak wrote.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Was Bitten by a Dog Three Years Ago

In 2017, Zolciak’s dog, Sinn, bit her son Kash, leaving him with a serious injury near his eye that almost made him blind. “It was a like a bad dream,” Zolciak told PEOPLE at the time. “Our dog Sinn is heavily, heavily trained. Kash is his favorite. It made absolutely no sense to any of us. This is nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.”

The bite put Kash in the hospital for four days, which was a very traumatic and emotional experience for the family. “It’s a process every day,” Zolciak’s husband, Kroy Biermann, told PEOPLE. “Being right there, it was just wrong place, wrong time, wrong circumstances. The perfect storm. Had one thing been different, it wouldn’t have happened. You try to say, ‘What would I have done differently?’ And there are a lot of things. now, but you can’t change any of it. You just have to learn from it and grow from it.”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Still Owns the Dog That Bit Her Son

Despite her son’s dog bite, Zolciak and her family decided to keep their dog. Zolciak explained to PEOPLE that her son had always loved their dog, Sinn, and that he had continued to like dogs even after he had been bitten. “He saw a service dog in the hospital and he hopped up out of the bed,” Zolciak told PEOPLE. “He was all over the dog, petting the dog and loving on the dog and kissing the dog with no inhibitions. It was unbelievable.”

Zolciak continued, “If Kash ever looked at me and said that he didn’t want to be around Sinn or showed any hesitation, then he wouldn’t be here. We love Sinn, he’s part of our family, but our children will always come first without a doubt.”

