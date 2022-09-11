SEE IT: Fans Can’t Believe What Kim Zolciak Biermann’s 10-Year-Old Son Looks Like Today

Kim Zolciak Biermann previously starred on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” before nabbing her own spinoff called “Don’t Be Tardy,” which also aired on Bravo.

However, since being off of reality television, fans haven’t been able to watch her six kids grow and change week over week, so when Biermann shares photos of them on social media, fans are usually left surprised at how big they’re getting.

On August 17, 2022, Biermann shared a video of her 10-year-old son Kash while he was at a dentist appointment.

“My baby @kashbiermann turned 10 on the 15th!! I can’t believe it. Time really does fly by!! This is today at our dentist (he looks like a teenager),” she captioned the post. Fans filled up the comments section surprised at how much Kash has grown up.

Several Fans Comments on the Post & Mentioned How Handsome Kash Is

When Biermann and her family were on reality TV, Kash was super young. The show first premiered in April 2012 and was on the air for eight seasons before getting canceled. For perspective, Biemann’s son Kroy “KJ” Jagger was born in 2011 and Kash Kade was born in 2012. Biermann’s twins Kaia and Kane didn’t make their debut until 2013.

Essentially, fans have been able to watch all of Biermann’s littles grow up on TV. However, the last two years, fans have only been able to see the kids on social media — which explains the reaction to Biermann’s new post about Kash.

“What a handsome young man,” one person commented.

“You got big ole boys mama!! He’s is very handsome!!” someone else wrote.

“Omg he looks like he’s 16!! So sweet,” a third Instagram user added.

“I couldn’t believe how tall he got over the summer! Not used to seeing him at the Middle School,” a social media user who appears to know the Biermanns said.

The Video of Kash Marks Biermann’s Return to Instagram Since Her Daughter’s Arrest

Biermann hasn’t shared any posts on her Instagram feed since the beginning of August.

Her 20-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, according to TMZ.

Biermann released a statement a statement about the arrest.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana,” Biermann wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Biermann has been sharing posts on her Instagram Stories, but Kash got a special spot on his mom’s grid, likely because he had just celebrated a birthday. Biermann usually posts a few times per month. Her last post, shared on August 3, 2022, was of her and her husband, former NFL star Kroy Biermann, both dressed in pink.

