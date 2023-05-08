‘Real Housewives’ Star Owes More Than $1M on Taxes: Report

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, owe $1.1 million to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to legal documents reviewed by Heavy, and as first reported by TMZ.

The figure is a buildup of unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. Zolciak and Biermann owe an additional $15,000 for due taxes for 2018 to the state of Georgia, per the legal documents reviewed by Heavy.

Zolciak and Biermann’s mansion went into foreclosure after the couple defaulted on the $1.65 million loan they used to purchase the six-bedroom nine-bathroom house in October 2012, according to the notice of foreclosure. Truist Bank was scheduled to auction the home on March 7, according to a notice posted by Fulton County, but it was canceled and a new auction date was not rescheduled, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As noted by in the legal docs, the family was still posting videos on social media from inside the home, so it appeared as if they were still giving inside the Georgia mansion.

According to an insider, Zolciak and Biermann were trying to save the home. “The couple has taken the action to clear this up,” the insider told People in February.

“She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out,” a separate source told People. “She’s not moving.”

Zolciak is the mother of six children. Daughters Brielle, 26 and Ariana, 21 — who were adopted by Biermann — and the couple’s youngest children, KJ, 11; Kash, 10 and 9-year-old twins, Kaia and Kane.

Zolciak Slammed ‘Haters’ Who Claimed Her House Was Sold

Zolciak hit back at critics after rumors swirled that her Georgia mansion was sold for $257,000

“If you guys think that I would let my home, that we put millions and millions of dollars [into], go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, OK? For real,” Zolciak, said in a video on her Instagram Story in November, as captured by @Bravohousewives.

“So, what are you going to do, haters, when I’m here for Christmas, and I’m here for my birthday, and I’m here for all those amazing dates?” she asked. “I’m here until I f***ing want to move out. ‘Til I decide I don’t want to live here anymore.”

She added: “So enjoy the view, haters, ’cause you’re going to be seeing it for quite some time.”

Zolciak purchased the six-bedroom home with her husband for $880,000 in 2012, per Page Six.

Zolciak Is Reutnring to ‘RHOA’

Zolciak is returning to her old stomping ground. The 44-year-old appeared in the trailer for season 15 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which premiered via Bravo on May 7.

Starring alongside Zolicak for season 15 are Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey, Sanya Richards-Ross and Shereé Whitfield.

Zolciak’s relationship with “RHOA” has been touch and go. She’s one of the original “RHOA” cast members but left the series in 2012. She briefly came back as the “friend of the housewives” role during season 10 in 2017.

At the time, Zolciak said she wanted to come back to “RHOA” to make money.

“Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight,” she told People. “Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

It’s been two years since Zociak was on TV. She starred in her own series, “Don’t Be Tardy,” in 2012, but it was canceled in 2021 after eight seasons.

“We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry,” the couple said at the time, according to Deadline. “In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”