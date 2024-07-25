RHOBH Alum Gives Her Take on Mauricio Umansky Kissing Another Woman

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp shared her thoughts about recent pictures taken of Mauricio Umansky. As fans are aware, Mellencamp’s friend and former RHOBH castmate, Kyle Richards, announced her separation from Umansky, whom she wed in 1996, 2023.

During the July 23 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality, Tamra Judge, Mellencamp noted that pictures were taken of Umansky kissing a woman, which People magazine has identified as Nikita Kahn, while inside a Mykonos, Greece airport. The incident occurred on July 16, as reported by People magazine.

While recording her podcast episode, Mellencamp stated she believed the pictures of Umansky kissing the woman were difficult for Richards’ daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, Alexia Umansky, 28, Portia Umansky, 16, and Sophia Umansky, 24, to see. Umansky is the biological father of Alexia Umansky, Portia Umansky, and Sophia Umansky. Aldjufrie’s father is Richards’ first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, whom she divorced 1992.

“I do think it’s probably hard for kids to probably see that photograph,” said Mellencamp on the July 23 “Two Ts In a Pod” episode.

Judge agreed with Mellencamp. She suggested, however, that she believed Richards’ daughters should expect their parents to date other people following their separation.

“They are going to go their separate ways. And do what they are going to do. They are separated. So it’s going to be hard for the kids no matter who they are with. If it’s a 33 year old, or a 55 year old. Or whatever it is,” said Judge.

Kathy Hilton Spoke About the Pictures of Mauricio Umansky in a July 2024 Interview

Richards’ half-sister and RHOBH castmate, Kathy Hilton, discussed the pictures of Umansky kissing Kahn during a July 23 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she tried to be supportive of Richards after the photos were released.

“Eventually, it was going to happen. And I think it’s very difficult to see. I was concerned about her. But I spent the whole day with her that day,” said Hilton.

She also stated she told Richards that she should prepare herself to see other images of Umansky with different women.

“I said to her, ‘This will not be the last photo. There will be many many many other women taking photos like this,'” said Hilton.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Hilton stated she was worried about how Richards’ daughters would react to the images.

“I was really more concerned about how the girls were going to take it,” said Hilton to Entertainment Tonight.

Hilton also teased what fans can expect from the upcoming 14th season of RHOBH

“We have a great group. Lots of great energy. A little drama here and there. But that’s to be expected,” said Hilton.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Choice to Return to RHOBH in May 2024

Richards discussed returning to RHOBH for its 14th season in a June 2024 Amazon Live. Richards, who began starring on RHOBH during season 1, stated she felt conflicted about returning to the series. She explained that she had difficulty filming RHOBH season 13, following the 2022 death of her friend, Lorene Shea, and the issues in her marriage.

“I was torn just because it’s been a long time I’ve been on the show. And last year was hard. And I wanted to get back to having some fun on the show,” said Richards during her Amazon Live.

She also suggested she had to take some time to decide if she wanted to come back for season 14.

“I just needed some more time after the [season 14] reunion. It was just very soon that they were like talking about it,” said Richards

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH is currently in production.