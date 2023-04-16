RHOBH Personality Jokes About Using Ozempic Amid Kyle Richards Rumors

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards wed her second husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 1996. The real estate agent, who has appeared on RHOBH alongside his wife since its first season, was interviewed on an April 2023 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. While recording the episode, the podcast’s hosts, Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, referenced that Richards has been accused of taking the non-insulin medicine Ozempic to lose weight. The “Halloween” star has denied the claims.

When Judge jokingly asked Umansky if he takes the peptide, he laughed before quipping, “twice a day.” Arroyave replied, “we’ve noticed a big change.”

“You’re noticing it? Yeah, yeah, yeah,” responded the “The Dealmaker: How to Succeed in Business & Life Through Dedication, Determination & Disruption” author while laughing.

Judge also noted that “people are up in arms about [Richards’] weight loss.”

“She looks great,” asserted Umansky.

Judge also theorized that Richards’ weight loss caused her wedding ring to be too big, referencing that the RHOBH star was spotted without the ring, which fueled speculation that she and Umansky are divorcing. The “Buying Beverly Hills” star shared that he was irritated by the rumors. In addition, he asserted that they are “not getting divorced.” He also revealed they “addressed it” while filming RHOBH season 13. The father of three noted that the RHOBH cast “really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of b***** and super mean.”

“The girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” said the 52-year-old. “They’ve all had, you know, a photograph like that taken, they know that story is b.s. and for them to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show — when I say make it more real, make it more relevant, right, particularly when they know it’s not relevant, just kind of sucks.”

Mauricio Umansky Complimented His Wife’s Physique in December 2022

Umansky commented on Richards’ physique during a December 2022 episode of producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King.” He shared that after his wife filmed the season 12 reunion special, she decided to spend time in Aspen, Colorado, where she did “a lot of walking.” He also revealed that fans can expect “a better, sexier Kyle” in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“She’s just been working out every single day, she’s in such good shape,” said Umansky.

In February 2023 interview with Extra, Richards shared she did not appreciate the rumors regarding Ozempic. The RHOBH star stated that she found the allegations “frustrating” because she “really put[s] a lot of effort into [her] diet, exercise, and taking care of [herself].” She also noted that she has been following her new exercise and diet regimen since July 2022.

Kyle Richards Teased Information About ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13

The upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH is currently in production. Richards teased information about season 13 during a March 2023 interview with Access Hollywood alongside her husband. She acknowledged that Lisa Rinna departed from the series after season 12 and noted there will be “some new faces.”

“We always want to have fun and bring the glamour and all of that but there is inevitably going to be drama, so you know, it’s already started,” shared the “Halloween Ends” actress with a laugh.