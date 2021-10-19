Will Kyle Richards Leave RHOBH for Her Acting Career?

Kyle Richards opened up about her return to acting – and what it means for her future on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Bravo star told People that she loved reprising her role as Lindsey Wallace in the movie “Halloween Kills” more than 40 years after she played the character as a child in the original John Carpenter horror film. Richards will also star in an upcoming Peacock holiday movie, “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Richards told People, “[Acting] really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much… I’m happy to keep doing it. I just did a Christmas movie that’s coming out. So, I’m just happy to be doing movies again!”

Richards Has Several Projects in the Works & Said She Hopes to Keep Acting Until She’s 100

Richards began her credited acting career at age 5 in a “Police Woman” episode, per IMDb. While her older sister Kim was the more famous of the sibling actors, Richards told the Los Angeles Times that “haters” should check out her resume, which includes a 105-episode stint in the ‘80s sitcom, “Down to Earth.”

As a child, Richards also had recurring roles on “Little House on the Prairie” and “Carter Country.” As an adult, she scaled back her acting career to raise her four daughters, but in 2010 Bravo came calling with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which put her back in front of the camera.

In 2018, Richards produced a drama series for Paramount, “American Woman,” which was loosely based on her childhood in an acting family. It was canceled after one season, but now Richards has two new projects in development. She told The Times she’s working on a new reality show and a one-hour scripted drama with a “big network who actually approached me.”

“Halloween” director David Gordon Green also confirmed that Richards’ will return for the upcoming sequel “Halloween Ends,” and that he thinks “she’ll definitely get a lot of acting work” in the future.

Of her “Halloween” alter ego, Richards told The Cut, “I will come back until they kill me off, I’ll come back until Lindsey’s dead.”

The 52-year-old actress also said she is hoping to land a role on a scripted series and still “be doing this [acting] when I’m 100.”

Richards Said She Will Balance Acting & Reality TV for as Long as She Can

With all of this acting and producing on her schedule, some fans wonder if Richards’ tenure on “RHOBH” will soon come to an end. The mom of four is the only original cast member still on the show, which is currently filming its 12th season.

Richards told the Cut, “I have a loyalty and an obligation [to RHOBH], and I feel guilty to turn my back on them. “

“I’ve been here a long time… eventually I’m gonna have to walk away,” she told Pedestrian of her long-running “Real Housewives” role.

But for now, Richards just wants to find a good balance between acting and reality TV.

“Reality television has taken over soap operas and now people want to follow real people’s lives,” Richards told Time. “We’re the No. 1 show on Bravo right now and have been for a while. I don’t see an end in sight—I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing! But I really am excited to be focusing on my acting and I would love to be on a scripted show and continue producing television. So I will balance both for as long as I can until it’s too hard for me to do.”

