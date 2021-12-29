Kyle Richards Reveals Big Career Plans Heading Into 2022

Kyle Richards opened up about her plans to expand her career outside of reality TV.

In a new interview, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star talked about her recent return to acting in two high-profile projects: the big-screen slasher film, “Halloween Kills” and the Peacock holiday movie, “The Housewives of The North Pole.”

Richards, 52, who has been a main cast member on the Bravo reality show since 2010, also teased that her plate could be overflowing with scripted projects in 2022.

Kyle Richards Boosted Her Acting Resume This Year & There’s Even More to Come in 2022

While she is a queen bee in the Housewives universe, in an interview with Goss.ie, Richards admitted that she was “grateful” to be cast in the recent scripted roles.

“It was so much fun to be back doing what I love the most,” she revealed. “My first love was acting.”

Richards also teased that will reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the “Halloween” movie series for a third time. She first played the character in John Carpenter’s original 1978 film when she was a child.

“I am going to be in the next ‘Halloween’ movie again,” Richards confirmed, in reference to the upcoming final flick in the series, “Halloween Ends.” The film is slated for an October 2022 release, according to Collider.

“I’m just so grateful because when this last ‘Halloween’ came out, people were reminded I’m an actor and that’s what I do – which I think people forgot over the years with the Housewives,” she added. “So I was really grateful that it opened people’s eyes.”

She also revealed that her phone has been ringing with other offers.

“Other people have since called and said ‘Oh let’s put her in this!’” Richards teased. “So I’m really excited and I’ll be starting the next ‘Halloween’ movie pretty soon, and I plan on continuing with acting.”

Kyle Richards Revealed She Hopes to Keep Acting Until She’s 100 Years Old

Richards recently told People that she is “enjoying” being back in front of the camera more than 40 years after starting her career as a child actor in the 1970s. Richards was born in 1969 and began her credited acting in a “Police Woman” episode in 1975, per IMDb.

While her older sister, Kim, was the most famous of the two back in the day, she told the Los Angeles Times that “haters” should check out her resume. As a child, Kyle Richards had recurring roles on both “Little House on the Prairie” and “Carter Country.” She also logged a 105-episode starring stint as Lissy Preston on the 1980s sitcom, “Down to Earth.”

Over her long career, Richards worked with some of the biggest names in the classic movie and TV business, including Bette Davis (“Watcher in the Woods”) and Robert Young (the 1977 made-for-TV movie, “Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas.”)

The two things she never wanted to do were “a soap opera and reality television,” Richards told Variety. She’s now filming season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

As for her future plans outside of reality TV, Richards recently told the Times that she hopes to land a role in a scripted series. She also wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary television star Betty White “and be doing this [acting] when I’m 100.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky to Star in ‘Housewives’ Spinoff: Source