Fans Slam Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton for ‘Acting’ on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton shared an emotional chat during part two of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. The sisters ended up crying while talking about their relationship — and their late mother, Kathleen Richards.

This certainly isn’t the first time that the Richards’ sisters teared up when thinking about the past, and while some fans may have been moved by the emotional moment shared between the two sisters in front of the other “Housewives” and reunion host Andy Cohen, others slammed the women for “acting.”

Some fans even accused Kyle of trying to “rehab” her image — and suggested that this reunion segment was all a part of it.

Kathy & Kyle Both Cried When Talking About Their Mom

Kyle and Kathy talked about prior seasons of the show, and Kathy admitted that it was really hard for her to watch her sisters — Kyle and former “RHOBH” cast member, Kim Richards — fighting.

“I kept thinking about my mom, like, ‘What would my mom do?’ And as the oldest sister, I feel, like, [a responsibility],” Kathy said, according to Bravo. This wasn’t the first time that Kathy has expressed feelings of responsibility, either.

Kathy went on to admit that participating in the show has helped the sisters see things that they may not have otherwise been able to see. “…When you can stand back and look at yourself by having this on the show like that, if it can help more people pick up the phone or just be more vulnerable and not waste time and a relationship. Because we did, we wasted a lot of time,” she said.

Kathy kept talking, and when she mentioned her mother, she got emotional. Kyle immediately embraced her older sister. “She’s watching us right now. Remember, she’s so happy we’re together. She’s so happy we’re together,” Kyle told Kathy, letting her know that it’s “okay to cry about it.”

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Accused Kathy & Kyle of Faking it

It didn’t take long for fans to speak out about Kathy and Kyle’s tears.

“I had not seen the trailer/snippets before and thought immediately: why is Kathy coming on the set with a handkerchief? They have tissues everywhere and she is not using it (runny nose etc). Then the whole scene with Kyle and the crying about their mom felt SO fake. Kyle was clearly acting too. And most importantly, Kathy has nerves of steel and decorum. She never loses it and we never see her show any emotions throughout the season. OBVIOUSLY, I am not saying that they don’t feel anything about the loss of their mother. All losses are tragic and emotional. HOWEVER, you have spoken about it several times before without breaking down,” one Redditor began a thread.

As it turns out, several fans have agreed with the “unpopular opinion” of the original poster.

“Agree. emotionally manipulative image rehab,” one Reddit user commented.

“Rehabilitating her image is really important to Kyle. They did seem to have an agenda…” added another.

“Thanks for saying it! I totally agree. Just as fake as they wanna be,” a third wrote.

“For sure it was rehearsed, but it was pretty well executed. All of this is top notch soap stuff that I personally love to fall into,” a fourth commented.

