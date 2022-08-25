‘Aggressive’ Kyle Richards Called Out by RHOBH Co-Star

Kyle Richards has had a fairly interesting season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The reality star has been stirring the pot a lot more than normal and fans believe that she’s been inserting herself into conversations and arguments that have nothing to do with her.

On an episode earlier on in the season, for example, Richards sat down with Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins while the two were having a conversation about miscarriages. Stracke was trying to empathize with Jenkins, who had recently suffered a pregnancy loss, and Richards decided to get involved.

“I love you, but this feels like bulls***,” Richards said to Stracke. Stracke told Richards that was the “meanest thing” she’d “ever said” to her. At the time, Richards put her hands on Sutton, which caused outrage amongst viewers. According to People magazine, Richards took to her Instagram Stories after the episode aired to share that she’d apologized to Stracke.

“I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on,” Richards wrote.

Stracke opened up about the interaction with Richards during an interview with Us Weekly.

Stracke Said That She & Richards Have ‘Moved on’

When Stracke sat down for an interview with Us Weekly in August 2022, she was asked about the conversation that she had with Jenkins — and Richards’ involvement.

Stracke admitted that she didn’t regret having that conversation with Jenkins, but she said that Richards coming into it was a bad move.

“I regret that Kyle came into the conversation. I don’t think she was in a place that night to have a deep conversation that I was trying to have with Diana… and that part was hard to watch back,” she told Us Weekly, adding that she “just wanted to work things out.”

Stracke admits that she and Richards have “moved on.”

Stracke Felt That Richards Was ‘Aggressive’

In further discussing the interaction in which Richards put her hands on Stracke during that conversation with Jenkins, Stracke admits that it was “aggressive” and doesn’t think that Richards should have touched her.

Stracke said that she found it “interesting” how viewers respond to things that happen on the show.

“I think that Kyle…feels really badly about her behavior, and she’s apologized to me. We’re good friends,” she said, adding, “it’s so interesting how the audience really gets so involved. And they’re like, looking out for me. Like, ‘Sutton’ don’t let that happen.'”

“I think the biggest takeaway is that we should never touch each other like that in such an aggressive way,” the boutique owner remarked. “Because it doesn’t help. That didn’t solve any problems, but I think she feels really badly about it,” Stracke said, confirming that she and Richards are in a much better place these days.

When Stracke was asked if she could ever picture a scenario where Richards wasn’t a part of the Beverly Hills cast, she said “no.”

