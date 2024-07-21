Kyle Richards Says Some People Would ‘Love’ For Her To Start Drinking Again

Kyle Richards marked two years of sobriety from alcohol on July 15, 2024, and she had a lot to say about the milestone.

On July 18, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star penned a lengthy post on Instagram to reflect on her sobriety journey and to call out those who miss “Party Kyle.”

Richards, 55, was previously known for her love of margaritas. While drinking she would sometimes show off her talent for doing splits, as seen on past episodes of RHOBH.

Kyle Richards Says Not All of Her Friends Have Been Supportive

In her anniversary Instagram post, Richards posed in her home gym and flexed her muscular arms. She captioned the post to reflect on her decision to live a healthier lifestyle. In the caption, Richards admitted that in the past the idea of “going 2 weeks” without alcohol “seemed impossible.”

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path,” she wrote. “I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’”

The mom of four noted that the resistance from friends and other peers has been the hardest part of her sobriety. “I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement,” she added of the pushback she received. “But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting.”

Richards concluded her post by explaining that she wants to feel her best every day. She also noted, “It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.”

As of this writing, Richards has not received many comments from her RHOBH co-stars. The cast is currently filming season 14 of the Bravo reality show.

RHOBH “friend” Jennifer Tilly wrote, “Congratulations! So difficult to do! 👏👏👏 “

“BRAVO! This is amazing! I’m impressed,” added Andy Cohen.

Kyle Richards Admitted She Pretended to Drink to Appease Her Friends

Richards decided to give up drinking after returning from a European vacation in July 2022. During an appearance on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, she shared, “After gaining weight during the summer …I got off the boat and I said, ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol.”

“I thought for maybe, you know, two, three weeks until I lost weight,” she said at the time. “But then…I started losing weight and I felt so good, I’m like, ‘Why would I go back to that?’ So, I still have not had alcohol at all.”

On July 15, 2023, Richards marked her one-year sobriety milestone with an Instagram post. The Bravo star explained that she quit drinking alcohol after realizing it wasn’t serving her in a positive way. “It was definitely met with resistance by some,” Richards wrote of her decision. “I have never been one to fall prey to peer pressure. No matter my age.”

But in a subsequent interview with Us Weekly, Richards revealed that she had succumbed to peer pressure—to a point. “When you choose to stop drinking on your own, it’s interesting how it’s met with such resistance from your peers,” she told the outlet in December 2023.

Richards then admitted that when she first went out with friends after quitting alcohol in July 2022, she would ask the server to just bring her a plain club soda but pretend it was a vodka soda. “It just got to the point where I was like, ‘Why am I having to pretend at my age?’” she added. “So I stopped pretending. I was just like, ‘Guys, I promise you, I am still going to be fun.’”

