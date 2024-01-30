Kyle Richards Responds to Annemarie Wiley’s Fan Backlash

Kyle Richards denied that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer Annemarie Wiley was added to the show because she wanted someone to do “dirty work” for her.

The RHOBH OG spoke out during a January 2024 appearance on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live After Show to clarify her relationship with Wiley and explain why she suggested her for the Bravo reality show despite barely knowing her.

Speaking with Lewis, Richards said fans are way off base. “Here’s another, you know, misconception,” she said. “I’ve read some things like, ‘Kyle brought in Annemarie to do her dirty work.’ I love when people say these things.”

She added, “I met her one time. I met her one time. They came to my home for an Agency party, and I ended up speaking to her husband the whole time who was so nice, so funny and she was very quiet.”

Wiley made her debut on RHOBH in the season 13 episode “Ring Around the Rumor,” during a dinner party at Richards’ house. “Annemarie Wiley is a new friend of mine,” Richards said in a confessional. She explained that she met Wiley and her husband Marcellus at a party for her husband Mauricio Umansky’s firm, The Agency, and then found out they lived on her street.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Shut Down Rumors About Her Friendship With Annemarie Wiley

Fans saw more of the new friendship in the episode “Dazed and Accused.” Wiley invited Richards over to play pickleball on her courts. “Annemarie and I are both working moms,” Richards said. “We’re both competitive, we love to work out, we live right down the street from each other. She doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She says what’s on her mind. She’s very strong and opinionated and I love that about her.”

On Lewis’ show, Richards explained that she thought of Wiley when producers were considering people to add to the cast. “When we were talking about who we could add to the show, I was like, ‘Oh. She’s my neighbor. She lives on my street,’ and she just stuck out in my mind,” Richards told Lewis.

“I think the first time I saw her actually is when she joined the show after that. So I reached out to her about joining the show. And she was very nice, very outspoken, really into her fitness and I just thought she was cool and she was very opinionated,” Richard added. “I mean, I think she didn’t handle herself great in some of these situations and I think when you have something like that, you’ve got to see the balance of other things too and I don’t think we really got to see that.”

“She came in hot,” Richards added of Wiley.

In one of Wiley’s earliest RHOBH scenes, Richards confided in her to tell her about Sutton Stracke coming at her about her marriage. Wiley, who works as a nurse anesthetist, soon started to grill Stracke about personal medical issues with her esophagus.

Wiley has since been dragged on social media,. with some accusing her of being Richards’ mouthpiece.

“Kyle always makes other housewives do her dirty work. Annemarie is her new puppet,” one commenter wrote on X.

“And that is exactly why she brought her around …to do her dirty work because she knows she’s no match for Sutton,” another agreed.

“Exactly. it’s obvious that Kyle wanted Annemarie on the show specifically to use as her mouthpiece and to make Sutton look bad and do her dirty work now that Rinna has gone,” another wrote.

Kyle Richards Feels Bad For Annemarie Wiley

Richards feels bad about online attacks against Wiley. Speaking on an Amazon Live on January 23, 2024, she said, “I always feel so bad when someone joins the show and they receive all this hate because you can’t get to know someone that well, that quickly on the show.”

Wiley has been accused of misrepresenting her occupation in the medical field during conversations with her cast mates. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) even blasted the Real Housewives cast member as a “fake” and accused her of “title misappropriation.”

“Regarding what she does for a living. She told me on camera what she does for a living,” Richards said on Amazon Live. “So obviously she’s being honest. And I thought she was a doctor. So that was on me, I didn’t understand that terminology. And she said people are confused by that. So I don’t know what happened to her and Crystal because I wasn’t there for that conversation. All I know is I just feel bad for all the hate because it’s a TV show. And I just don’t like to see anybody go through that.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Breaks Down RHOBH Conversation She Didn’t Want to Have On Camera