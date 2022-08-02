Inside ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards’ $8.95 Million Aspen House

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her real estate mogul husband Mauricio Umansky are selling their Aspen house for $8.95 million. The couple reduced their asking price from $9.75 million to the current price on July 15, 2022. It was first put on the market on June 8, 2022.

The Colorado vacation retreat has been the setting for several scenes on “RHOBH” over the years. Richards once called Aspen her family’s “happy place” on Instagram. A recent preview for the Bravo TV reality show features Aspen prominently, with Richards and her castmates enjoying a trip to the mountains in January:

The home was built in 1979 and purchased by Richards and Umansky in 2016 for $4.2 million, property records show. In March 2022, Richards told Entertainment Tonight, “Aspen will never be the same. Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

The Real Estate Listing Reveals Several Photos Inside the Aspen House

The house is being sold by Heather Sinclair, Chris Flynn and Lisa Hatem, three of Umansky’s partners in his real estate company, The Agency, according to the listing, which can be seen here.

The listing says, “Discover a modern mountain escape at 1016 E. Hyman Avenue, a move-in-ready, three-story duplex in the heart of Aspen, moments from world-class dining and shopping and Aspen Mountain, as well as a short distance from the Roaring Fork River and endless scenic parks and trails.”

The three-story home overlooks the Roaring Fork Valley and includes four bedrooms and five total bathrooms, according to the listing. It also has a hot tub, baseboard heat, a two-car garage and a shared driveway, a family room and master bedroom and two fireplaces, the listing explains.

According to the listing, “Designed for luxurious year-round living, the home spans 2,426 square feet, encompassing four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms. Inside, find soaring ceilings with burnished log beams, a full-height stacked river stone fireplace, and a kitchen with an eat-in island and stainless steel appliances. The spacious living room opens to an outdoor deck with views of the surrounding trees and mountains beyond, while an incredible rooftop deck—complete with hot tub—offers elevated panoramas of Roaring Fork Valley.”

The listing says, “On the home’s second level is the spacious primary suite, which boasts a stone fireplace and a spa-like bath outfitted with dual steam showers and a soaking tub. Additional home features include recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a two-car garage plus driveway parking. Designed for effortless hosting and entertaining, 1016 E. Hyman Avenue 2 offers easy all-season mountain living in a coveted Aspen location.”

Sinclair told Forbes, “This property’s location is prime. “Not only is it within walking distance to the heart of Aspen, but it is also so private and peaceful being just steps to some of the best hiking and biking trails. It’s also immersed in the serenity and nature of the river nearby.”

Sinclair also told Forbes, “I love the rooftop deck. It is complete with a hot tub, two fire pits and panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the peaceful sounds of the river flowing just beyond. It certainly has a cool factor with a western, yet modern elegance.”

Richards & Ummansky Have Lived in Encino Since 2017 & Recently Sold Their Home in Bel-Air, While Holding Onto a Vacation Home in Palm Spring

Richards and Umansky live in an Encino estate that was once the home of music legend Smokey Robinson. They bought the seven-bedroom California home in 2017 for $8.25 million.

Richards and Umansky moved their family into the Encino house after previously living in Bel-Air. That home was sold in early 2022 for $6.1 million. The couple’s daughter, Alexia Umansky, was one of the agents who helped sell the house. She wrote on Instagram, “A bittersweet goodbye to the home I have countless memories in. A home that shaped so much of who I am today. It was an honor to pass it along to the next owners, who I know will love every moment here.”

Richards and Umansky also own another vacation home in Palm Spring, according to property records. They bought that house in La Quinta, California, in 2014 for $2.35 million. Richards gave fans a tour of the desert retreat on Bravo’s YouTube channel.