Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Surprise Fans By Listing Their Home For Sale

Kyle Richards has another house on the market. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have listed their home in Aspen, Colorado for sale, according to Reality Blurb. The reality TV couple frequently spent time at their Aspen vacation home, especially during the winter months.

The real estate news comes just six months after the Umanskys sold their Bel-Air, California home for 6.1 million dollars, per People. That house had been on and off the market since 2017 and was even used as a rental property for Richards’ RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke. Both properties were listed through Umansky’s real estate brokerage firm, The Agency.

In addition to the Aspen property and the Encino, California mansion she lives in most of the time, Richards and her husband own a mansion in La Quinta, California, per Bravo Insider.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Listed Their Aspen Home for $9.75 Million

According to the real estate listing posted by The Agency, Richards and Umansky’s Aspen home is described as a “modern mountain escape” located in the heart of the city and near Aspen Mountain. The 2426-square-foot home features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a three-story layout. The home also boasts high, beamed ceilings, a stone fireplace, and a rooftop deck with a hot tub, as seen in photos posted on Realtor.com.

Richards and Umansky bought the house in 2019 for $5 million, per this listing.

Richards has shared many photos from the house on social media. The family often spent the holiday season in Aspen and posed for Instagram photos in front of the stone fireplace.

Kyle Richards Has Called Aspen Her ‘Happy Place’ & She Shot Scenes There for the 12th Season of RHOBH

In January 2022, Richards and her co-stars traveled to Aspen for a cast trip, and some of the women stayed at her mountain house during the getaway. But some sort of major drama ensued, and fans will see it play out during season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

In an interview with People, Richards hinted at the drama that took place during the Aspen trip. “That was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time,” she said. “So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore.”

The “Halloween” star added that she went back to the house and “took some sage” with her.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards admitted that “Aspen will never be the same” for her after the Housewives trip.

“Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time,” she told the outlet. “When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was an Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

With Richards’ Aspen home now on the market, fans are really wondering what went down during that cast trip.

“That trip traumatized her so bad she had to sell her house I need to know what happened in Aspen,” one fan wrote.

“Literally what happened on that aspen trip?” another viewer wanted to know.

“She has previously said the Aspen house was her happy place…..I don’t know what happened with the BH cast when they filmed there but it must have been pretty bad!!!” another wrote.

“When the trips so bad you have to throw the whole house away,” another added.

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Shows Off New Vegas Restaurant