Kyle Richards’ Cheeky Bathing Suit Snap Is Turning Heads

Kyle Richards isn’t one to show too much skin on social media, but a new Instagram photo is turning heads. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star kicked things up a notch, sharing a photo of herself in a bathing suit while posing to show off her backside.

“I ain’t no hollaback girl,” Richards captioned her Instagram photo, which was taken at Montage Laguna Beach in California. She added the hashtag #thissh**isbananas,” fully quoting Gwen Stefani’s hit single, “Hollaback Girl.”

The reality star stood with one leg up on a ledge. She looked over a railing toward the ocean, with her mouth agape, in a large smile. Richards’ other foot was on the ground, but she stood on her tip-toe, which accentuated her toned calf muscle. The way that Richards was standing exposed part of her backside, which is a risqué look for the mom of four.

Some of Richards’ “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars showed their approval in the comments section.

“Looking good girl,” newcomer Diana Jenkins wrote.

“Drake is going to follow now,” Lisa Rinna added.

Meanwhile, Richards’ “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Melissa Gorga had no words other than “Kyle!!!!” She also added three banana emoji, a nod to Richards’ caption.

Fans also took to the comments section of the post to react to Richards showing off her backside — and their reactions were fairly mixed.

Some Fans Thought Richards’ Post Was a ‘Thirst Trap’

Some fans were really surprised to see such a photo pop up on Richards’ Instagram — and they let her know their feelings in the comments section of her post.

“Really. This is what your kids need to see,” one social media user said.

“Cover up at your age,” another person chimed in.

“You don’t need to do this Kyle – looking thirsty,” another Instagram comment read.

“Can we say thirsty?!” someone else wrote.

“She Looks great but it’s just seems like an Erika thing to do and I can’t stand Erika,” a fourth person added.

Other Fans Loved Richards’ Post & Thought it Was Both Sexy & Classy

For the most part, fans seemed to really like Richards’ photo, and many gave her some positive feedback for posting something that showed a little skin, but wasn’t overly provocative. Several Instagram users filled the comments section with fire emoji, and plenty of people told Richards that she looked great.

“I love how this picture was done with class some moms just don’t know how to age gracefully your daughter should be very proud of you you’re a beautiful role model,” one person wrote.

“You’re the baddest babe. I know that body image issues come more from an internal thing in general, but I hope you know how absolutely sexy you are!! You truly just emanate queen vibes. Everything about you exudes sex appeal, confidence and class,” someone else added.

“Absolutely gorgeous Kyle beautiful derriere,” a third comment read.

“You are beautiful inside and out,” a fourth Instagram user said.

