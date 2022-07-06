Kyle Richards Criticized for Behavior at Co-Star’s Party

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is known for doing the splits during parties. For instance, in “RHOBH” season 12, episode 8, the reality television personality performed the stunt while dancing with comedian Loni Love at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party.

On June 30, a Reddit user shared photos of Richards doing the splits at various events, including Beauvais’ festivity on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Kyle Richards

Several commenters shared their opinions about Richards’ behavior at Beauvais’ party.

“This time, it was particularly vulgar… even for her,” wrote a commenter.

“Gross Kyle, put your nasty splits away, nobody wants to see that crap🤡,” added another.

“So unbelievably nasty considering she was essentially wearing a bathing suit. Kyle is so uncouth. I wonder what [her sister] Kathy [Richards] thinks of her when she acts such as this? Did Kyle do the splits at Paris’ wedding?” asked a different person.

“She’s such a showboat,” asserted a commenter.

“It’s giving I peaked in high school. It’s giving one trick pony. It’s giving three people in the 80s found this amusing and I never stopped lol. Oh, Kyle,” shared a Bravo fan.

“I’m cool never seeing this used and abused party trick again. It’s like when someone tells you a story you’ve heard 239 times before,” stated a Reddit user.

“It was never as cute as she thinks it is. Even less so now,” commented an “RHOBH” viewer.

“Also, why are we not talking about the outfit she wore? To me, it was way too sexy for the occasion. Not to mention doing the splits and weird leg kicks in it while there were teens at a party. Yuck. Not her best look,” chimed in an eighth social media user.

Loni Love Discussed Interacting With Kyle Richards

In July 2022, Love discussed interacting with Richards at Beauvais’ party while she was a guest host on “Daily Pop.” She also shared that the guests at the party were not offered food.

“First of all, you’re friend Kyle Richards is doing the splits on me. This is another thing okay, I was invited to this birthday party, right, I thought it was going to be some food. It was no food. Just plenty of drinks,” said Love.

The comedian, who co-hosted “The Real” with Beauvais, explained that the party guests were “all sloshed because [they] didn’t have a dinner.”

“We didn’t have food, that’s what they get you with. That’s when I figured it out, oh, this is how people start acting a fool,” stated Love.

The “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” actress also shared that she encouraged the other guest to dance during the party.

“I’m the one who started the ‘Soul Train’ line, thank you Bravo. You’re welcome because I’m the one who got them dancing. Because you know, they were like all stiff and I said let’s just start a ‘Soul Train’ line. So I went to the DJ and I said start a ‘Soul Train’ line. And then that’s when I got the splits from Kyle,” said Love.

