Kyle Richards Raises Selling Price on Her Bel-Air Mansion

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have raised the selling price on the Bel-Air mansion they first listed four years ago.

According to Radar Online, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her realtor husband have upped the price of the 7-bedroom, 8-and-a half-bathroom house to $6,495,000 after lowering it to under $6 million earlier this year.

The house, which the celebrity couple bought in 2011 for $3 million, first went on the market in 2017 and has been listed for sale and as a rental ever since.

Fans Have Seen the House on Past Seasons of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Fans may recall seeing Kyle’s spacious Bel-Air estate showcased on early seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She also once took Entertainment Tonight on a tour to show off the $1.5 million renovations she had done on the home.

“When we first bought this house, it was an outdated ’80s modern. Not cute at all,” Kyle told ET. “No, I didn’t love that, but I love the home. I love all the energy.”

According to the property listing on Realtor.com, the house was redesigned by Kyle’s best friend Faye Resnick. It features a home theater, built-in bar, five fireplaces, a pool, an outdoor putting green, and more. The property is listed by Mauricio’s firm. The Agency.

Sutton Stracke Caused Damage to the Home When She Was Renting It

An ongoing storyline on RHOBH season 11 was the fact that co-star Sutton Stracke rented Kyle’s Bel-Air mansion while her own home was being renovated. Sutton told Page Six that the landlord-tenant situation only increased her bond with her RHOBH co-star.

“Kyle and I are very close,” Sutton said in May 2021. “Doesn’t hurt that I’m living in her house, but Kyle’s a very open person, and she’s also very down-to-earth and what you see is what you get, and she’s very nurturing as well. I’ve had a tough year. … I really appreciate everything that she’s done for me. It’s real. It’s not fake and phony. “

She also revealed that Kyle teased her that her new house probably wouldn’t be ready until 2025.

Sutton did finally move out of the rental this year, but during the recent RHOBH reunion, Kyle revealed that her celebrity tenant did some serious damage to her place.

“[Sutton] was a great tenant, although she did almost burn my house down,” Kyle said during the reunion, per BravoTV.com.

She added that when inspectors did a “walk-through” after Sutton vacated the house, she was told that “the house was almost burned down.'”

A photo of sooty damage to the fireplace also flashed on onscreen as Sutton defended herself by saying that all she did was turn the fireplace on. She also offered to pay for the damages.

Sutton got a good deal on the posh rental. Kyle didn’t make her pay a security deposit because she was only supposed to stay there for one month. The rental term turned out to be longer, but Kyle only charged Sutton $20,000 per month in rent, which is a “friends and family discount” from the normal $25,000 monthly rental fee.

