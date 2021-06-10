Kyle Richards Dishes on Her Instagram Drama With Bethenny Frankel

It looks like former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel may want Kyle Richards off her jock.

During a June 9, 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards revealed why she and her longtime friend, Frankel, no longer follow each other on Instagram. “She unfollowed me, and I was like, ‘well, why do I wanna follow someone who doesn’t follow me?'” Richards explained. “I just said, okay, well I don’t need to keep up with her either, then.”





Richards continued about Frankel, “We still talk and text, we text to check in with each other, but she, like, unfollowed a lot of people and I was like, I unfollowed her, too.”

Although they are not cast members on the same franchise, Richards and Frankel have been friends for over 25 years. During a 2016 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards explained that she met Frankel at a Los Angeles restaurant called La Scala Boutique. Frankel also worked as a nanny for Richards’ two nieces, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Frankel Has Defended Richards on ‘The Real Housewives’ Before

In the past, Frankel has also come to her friend’s defense when it comes to the drama that’s happening on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” During season nine, Frankel took to Twitter to show Richards some support regarding the infamous “puppy gate” scandal. At the time, the women were feuding with Lisa Vanderpump after they accused her of selling stories to the media about Dorit Kemsley’s former dog, which had ended up in a shelter after she decided it wasn’t the “right fit” for her family.

“I was on @BravoWWHL last PM and @Andy asked me about the ‘dog’,” Frankel wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m real friends with @lisarinna bc shoots straight no chaser. I text her & my friend @kylerichards all the time & FACT, they had ZERO to do with any items leaked. That much I know.”

Frankel Has Made Cameos on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Because of her friendship with Richards, Frankel has popped up in various episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Frankel hosted the ladies at her home in The Hamptons during season six, and also visited Richards at her former store, Kyle by Alene Too, in New York City during season seven.

“I really enjoyed shooting with the Beverly Hills cast,” Frankel revealed to E! News in October 2015, during filming for season six of RHOBH. “I feel like I was really part of their cast for a small minute. I had some preconceived notions and I really liked talking to them and I thought it was amusing. I met someone new that I hadn’t met before and I had a great time. I really did, and I thought it was funny and I think there was a little drama and of course I was right in the middle of it, but I’m never afraid to say what I think about something. I might have put my foot in my mouth but you know it was funny, it was good.”

Viewers can catch all new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

