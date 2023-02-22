Kyle Richards Reunites With Former Real Housewives Star: PHOTO

Real Housewives stars Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards gave fans a friendship update. On February 19, 2023, the Bravo OGs posed together while in Aspen, Colorado, where Richards owns a vacation home.

“Almost 30 years later, lost parents, marriages, a gaggle of girls, reality shows, health scares & a whole lot of life, we still have a lot to talk (and laugh) about,” Frankel captioned a selfie of the two wearing black winter gear. “Plus I got a good @farrahbritt cameo, who I have known since she was a baby. Today was a good day… xoxo.”

Richards commented to reveal that she also got to see Frankel’s daughter during the meetup. “So fun and I got to see Bryn,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star wrote.

“BEYOND. It’s our happy place!” added Frankel.

Some Fans Were Confused By the Real Housewives Stars’ Photo

It’s no surprise that the photo of the Real Housewives legends together sparked a big reaction.

“Nothing like great friends who’ve known you since the days of Aqua Net hair spray & Giorgio perfume!” one commenter wrote.

According to BravoTV.com, Richards once revealed that she originally met Frankel when the future “Real Housewives of New York City’ star was a waitress in Beverly Hills in the early 1990s. “When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills,” Richards revealed on an episode of RHOBH. “She came up to my table and was like, ‘Hi. I’m dating your ex-boyfriend.'”

Frankel later scored a job working as a nanny for Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton.

In 2015, Frankel told E! News, “I’ve known Kyle for years. I used to work for Kathy Hilton and take Paris and Nicky to school. So I knew them through Kyle, who’s a friend of mine.”

More than thirty years later, some fans find the friendship to be confusing. “It is SO odd to me that you guys are friends,” one commenter wrote to Frankel on Instagram. “You so straight forward, brutally honest and no bulls*** policy and then Kyle… flip flopping and crying her way through life.”

“I thought she said she’s not that close to you on WWHL?” another wrote to Richards.

Kyle Richards & Bethenny Frankel Temporarily Stopped Following Each Other on Instagram

Fans have long wondered about the Real Housewives stars’ friendship. In June 2021, Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and she revealed that Frankel stopped following her on social media, so she did the same.

“She unfollowed me,” Richards told host Andy Cohen at the time. “And I was like, ‘Well why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ A friend. So, I just said, ‘You know I don’t need to keep up with her either.'”

“We still talk and text. We text each other,” the RHOBH star added. “I don’t know, she just unfollowed a lot of people.”

In December 2022, Frankel explained to Cohen that she doesn’t follow a lot of her friends – for a very big reason.

“I love Kyle,” she said., “I have a good relationship with Kyle. I don’t actually follow all of my friends because I like to catch up with them personally. There are people on there I’m not good friends with and I’m not that methodical about it. …We talk all the time. I’ll get my phone and text her too. There is no real story. I don’t see Kyle that often. We were really good friends.”

Following the WWHL episode, Frankel revealed that she did start following Richards on Instagram again.

