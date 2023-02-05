Kyle Richards’ Daughters Defend Her Bikini Snap

Over the past several weeks, Kyle Richards has been receiving backlash over her body as several people have been accusing her of using weight loss drugs to drop pounds.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has denied using Ozempic, a medication that can be used to treat diabetes and is known to cause weight loss. Fans have noticed that Richards appears more lean and many have accused of her of using weight loss drugs in achieving her new look, but Richards says that she has simply focused more on her diet and has been really dedicated to going to the gym.

On January 24, 2023, she shared a photo of herself lounging on a beach in a black and gold bikini. As the comments started racking up — many about her body — her daughters stepped in to defend their mom.

Kyle Richards’ Daughters Are Showing Their Support

Richards took a girls’ trip with some pals, jetting off to Mexico for some fun in the sun. During the trip, the reality star shared the aforementioned bikini snap and comments started filtering in about Richards’ body.

“I’m so tired of these celebrities on Ozempic trying to pass off their sudden drastic transformation as diet and exercise alone. Nobody cares if you’re on Ozempic. We do care if you lie and mislead people into thinking these results are attainable through diet and exercise alone in a short time frame,” one person said.

“The reason people are asking for the true honesty in how this was accomplished is so we can stop feeling gaslit. Denying the unlimited money and access to spend on procedures, trainers, chefs, and medications can make people feel badly about themselves when ‘cutting alcohol and carbs’ doesn’t do the same thing for them,” someone else added.

Her daughters took to the comments section to defend their mom.

“loling at everyone thinking this CANT JUST BE a result of a healthier lifestyle. girl… sounds like slay,” Alexia Umansky wrote.

“Hard work paying off I [see] you,” added Richards’ oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Kyle Richards Has Denied Using Weight Loss Drugs

Despite the continuous chatter amongst some fans, Richards maintains that she is toning her body naturally.

“I changed all my eating,” she said during an Amazon Live on January 19, 2023. “Like I said, not Ozempic or that other one that starts with an ‘M.’ I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month. We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol,” she added.

During a red carpet event in New York City, Richards spoke with Extra about the Ozempic chatter, calling the gossip “frustrating.”

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5, 6 a.m. at the latest… I’m in the gym for two hours. I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating,” she explained at the 2023 Red Dress Collection.

“Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes,” she added.

