Kyle Richards Speaks Out on Fans’ Theories Regarding Her Separation

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared she does not appreciate certain rumors about her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

While recording the November 14 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards acknowledged that rumors have circulated about her marriage since she and Umansky announced they have separated. The RHOBH personality stated she was upset by speculation that she and her estranged husband have “fabricated” relationship issues to boost ratings for the Bravo franchise. She said she would never purposefully hurt her children, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sophia Umansky, Alexia Umansky, and Portia Umansky, to increase RHOBH viewership.

“What human being would create a story like …. this for ratings. Put their family through this?” asked Richards. “That is one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard in these 13 years [on RHOBH]. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in?”

She asserted that she is “not looking to be more relevant.”

“I’m good. I would never put my family through this ever for a … dumb f***** TV show,” said Richards.

Richards also stated that she has “heard things online that, ‘Kyle and Mauricio, they have an open marriage.’” In addition, she said she is aware that some RHOBH fans believe Richards married Umansky for monetary reasons. She stated that the father of three of her children was not wealthy when they wed in 1996.

“He had no money when I married him you idiots! He didn’t have any money. ‘She just stays there and puts up with this so she can keep spending his money.’ First of all, it’s our money that he didn’t have before,” said Richards with a laugh.

Mauricio Umansky Shared His Thoughts About the Rumors Regarding His Marriage

During a November 2023 interview on “The Skinny Confidential” podcast, Umansky addressed the speculation surrounding his marriage. He stated that he believes the rumors are “out of control.”

“The amount of stories that are coming out on a daily basis — everybody wants to know what’s going on with my marriage. Like, I do too. And we’re normal people. We’re normal human beings. We’re going through a struggle. We’re going through issues, just like everybody else does. There’s no playbook for how to deal with it,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

Umansky also stated that once he knows “what [he is] doing with [his] marriage” he will make a public statement to media outlets. He also stated that he has tried to ignore the public scrutiny surrounding his marriage.

“I do not let the noise get in,” said the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

Mauricio Umansky Said Kyle Richards ‘Will Always Be the Love of [His] Life’

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Umansky stated that while he and Richards have had their issues, he considers her to “be the love of [his] life.”

“It been a very successful marriage. An amazing marriage. She is my best friend. We are going through a patch where we’ve decided to take a momentary lapse of separation and see what happens,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.

He also stated that he hopes that he and his estranged wife can maintain a friendship, even if they decide to not rekindle their romance.

“My hopes are that whatever is meant for the both of us is what ends up happening. That we’re very amicable, we’re not fighting at home, we still love each other,” said Umansky. “And if I were to tell you there’s this perfect way of going through tough times, I feel like that’s the way we’re going through it. Particularly being in the public eye, with so much noise, and so much speculation. And so many rumors. So much b*****, and all that stuff. We’re going through it in a very healthy way.”