Kyle Richards Storms Off & Breaks Fourth Wall in RHOBH First Look

Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14, but a first look at the drama was included in an August 30 teaser for the network’s Fall programming.

The teaser featured a clip of RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke arguing, with Kemsley saying “This is not real,” and Stracke responding, “This is as real as it gets,” before flashing to a clip from another event. In the second clip, Kyle Richards storms out of an event where everybody is wearing white robes, in tears as she yells back, “I’m done! I’m not doing this anymore!”

It’s unclear exactly what Richards was referring to in the clip, however the RHOBH OG broke the fourth wall as she passed by cameras and production crew members as she stormed out of the scene.

The rest of the teaser included looks at the upcoming seasons of “The Real Housewives of Potomac”, “The Real Housewives of New York City”, and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”. So far, only RHOSLC and RHONY have confirmed premiere dates, returning to the network on September 18 and October 1, respectively.

Erika Jayne Has Been Kyle Richards’ ‘Biggest Supporter’ in RHOBH Season 14

While she hasn’t spoiled any of the goings-on in season 14, Richards has opened up with fans about how the filming has gone for her in her Amazon Lives throughout the process and after filming wrapped.

According to BravoTV.com, during one such live video Richards told fans that her co-star Erika Jayne had been a big supporter of her during the new season, her first to film since she and her husband Mauricio Umansky officially separated near the end of season 13.

Richards noted that Jayne had given her “unwavering support and you know, she’s always been there for me, and she’s always been a trustworthy friend, and a big supporter. So I’ve always appreciated her so much.”

While things are great between her and Jayne, Richards shared that she and her fellow co-star Kemsley have not been in the best of places after developing a close friendship during their time on the show together. As Richards told Us Weekly in June 2024, “The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year.”

When asked if she and Kemsley were supporting one another while Kemsley was going through her own separation, Richards told the outlet, “Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship. We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position.”

Kathy Hilton is Returning to RHOBH

While Richards may not be as close with all of her friends on RHOBH, season 14 will see her reunite on-camera with her sister Kathy Hilton. Hilton rejoins the cast as a Friend of the Housewives after appearing in seasons 11 and 12 but then stepping away in season 13 (outside of a special guest appearance in the reunion show).

Hilton and Richards are joined by Jayne, Kemsley, Stracke, and fellow returning Housewife Garcelle Beauvais along with newcomers Bozoma Saint John and Jennifer Tilly (who will be a “Friend of” alongside Hilton).

