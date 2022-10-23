Kyle Richards Claps Back at Camille Grammer With ‘Real’ Throwback

Kyle Richards posted a throwback photo from her teen years, and it sparked a big reaction from fans. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG shared the pic days after her former co-star Camille Grammer accused her of not being “real.”

In an October 2022 social media post, Richards responded to a comment about Grammer and made it clear that their longstanding feud is far from over. Grammer was a full-time cast member on RHOBH for its first two seasons, before switching to “guest” and “friend” status. She has not appeared on the Bravo reality show since season 10 in 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Shared a Teen Throwback on Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page on October 18, 2022, Richards shared a throwback of herself as a teen. The black and white photo featured the former child actress in full glam mode with makeup and earrings as she tilted her head and looked straight at the camera. The photoshoot was part of a jewelry ad, Richards revealed. “15 year old me,” the RHOBH star captioned the post.

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some saying Richards hasn’t changed a bit.

“You look the same. Award for most youthful housewife ever,” a fan wrote of the 53-year-old Bravo veteran.

Another fan agreed that Richards looks the same, then added, “Camille needs to stop with the toxicity.”

Richards replied, “Well she’s showing the real Camille that we all know.”

Richards’ comment came less than a week after she shaded Grammer’s “@TheRealCamilleG” Twitter handle during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” On the October 12, 2022 episode of the Bravo chatfest, Richards joked of Grammer’s handle, “Isn’t that an oxymoron?” as she hinted that Grammer was a fake friend to her.

Camille Grammer Posted 3 Photos of Kyle Richards to Show How Her Looks Have Changed Over the Years

I’ll give her “oxymoron” mocking my Twitter name 😂 Who’s the “real” KR pic.twitter.com/46KdVxqB6q — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 15, 2022

Richards’ latest comment about the “real” Grammer appeared to be a clapback to a recent Twitter post that the former “Club MTV” dancer shared of her ex-RHOBH co-star. On October 15, 2022, Grammer shared three side-by-side photos of Richards, including two older pics and one of what she looks like today. The photos show how Richards’ looks have changed significantly over the past 40 years.

“I’ll give her ‘oxymoron’ mocking my Twitter name Who’s the ‘real’ KR,” Grammer captioned the post.

Grammer also responded to a commenter who said posting the old pics of her rival was “low.” “How’s this?” Grammer cracked as she shared another old photo of Richards for good measure.

She also reviewed the trio of photos and hinted that Richards had some work done on her face. “She’s pretty in the second pic. Natural,” Grammer wrote.

Richards has been open about her past plastic surgeries, including the rhinoplasty surgery that she had after she was injured while filming the 2021 movie “Halloween Kills,”

She even reminded fans of her past surgery when commenting on her Instagram throwback post. When one commenter noted that Richards has had “no surgery” and is “so beautiful,” the RHOBH star clarified that she has had surgery since the photo shoot in the 1980s.

“Thank you. I have had my nose done twice WAY after these photos,” Richards wrote.

