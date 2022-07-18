Kyle Richards Reveals What’s Next for Her After Rocky RHOBH Season

Kyle Richards has been a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2010. The former child star joined the Bravo reality show in its first season alongside her actress sibling, Kim, and 12 seasons later she remains the only original cast member.

RHOBH season 12 has been rough on Richards –she has been criticized for her reaction to Sutton Stracke’s miscarriage reveal and for laughing about Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ teen son — so some fans wonder if this season will be her last.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Revealed She Has Big Plans Outside of RHOBH

In July 2022 interview with Vogue, Richards admitted she has had some “difficult” times on RHOBH, but that the benefits have outweighed the bad moments.

“I’ve had some difficult times on the show, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” the Bravo star revealed. “It’s opened so many doors, and my family has been so supported.”

The mom of four added that all of her daughters’ milestones have “been documented” on camera. “So when I have grandchildren in the future, they will also be able to view our family through the show,” she revealed.

Richards also dropped career news that goes outside of RHOBH.

“My next film, ‘Halloween Ends,’ comes out in October, which is really exciting, and I’m producing a one-hour drama for TV, as well,” she teased. “My next goal is to produce a movie, so I’m manifesting that right now.”

Kyle Richards Has Hinted She Could Leave RHOBH Soon

While she is best known as a reality TV queen these days, Richards has said that acting is her true passion. She began her acting career at age five on an episode of “Police Woman,” per IMDb. As a child, she appeared in the original “Halloween” movie and had recurring roles on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Carter Country,” and the 1980s sitcom, “Down to Earth.”

In a 2021 interview with People, Richards said, “[Acting] really is my first love and I am enjoying it so much… I’m happy to keep doing it. I just did a Christmas movie that’s coming out. So, I’m just happy to be doing movies again!”

She also revealed that she feels a loyalty to Bravo and credited the network for allowing her to shoot the ”Halloween Kills’ sequel and the Peacock holiday movie, “The Real Housewives of the North Pole,” while still doing RHOBH.

“I’m juggling a lot, but I have to say that NBC, Bravo, Peacock have been really good to me,” Richards told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “It’s really fun to be able to be doing the Housewives and they are allowing me the freedom to do the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ and to do my Christmas movie, ‘The Housewives of the North Pole.’ They gave me the time to do ‘Halloween,’ And so the fact that I’m able to juggle these things, and that they’re working with me around that, and I’m still having fun.”

But more recently, Richards has hinted that she’s not having as much fun as she used to on RHOBH.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E! News of her plans to return to the show next season. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended. I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

