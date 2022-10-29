SEE IT: Fans Can’t Believe How Much Kyle Richards Looks Like Demi Moore in New Snap

On October 28, 2022, Kyle Richards shared some pictures from a photoshoot that she did for Lady Gunn magazine. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star landed the cover of the magazine’s Halloween issue, which was shared by Richards and on the outlet’s official Instagram account.

“Thank you @ladygunn for having me on your Halloween cover. This was fun,” Richards captioned her post, in which she shared a couple of the shots from the shoot. She credited photographer Eric Helgas in the caption as well.

Richards got dolled up in a few different outfits for the mag, showing off a few different sides of her. Fans couldn’t get over at least one of the photos, many saying that Richards looked like a dead ringer for actress Demi Moore.

Fans Compared Richards to Moore & Courteney Cox

Perhaps the most talked about photo in the set was the cover in which Richards wore a berry-colored top that had chains across the front and a belt-buckle strap on one shoulder. Richards wore her hair short, wet, and sported bangs for the look, which instantly drew comparisons to Moore.

“Looking like Demi Moore,” one person commented soon after Richards shared the post. Dozens more comments just like this one rolled in. Other people seemed to think that Richards looked like “Friends” star Courteney Cox.

“Courtney Cox, Demi Moore.. how you looked like them and soo much like yourself, mindblown,” read another comment.

Other social media users simply took the opportunity to praise Richards for her out-of-the-ordinary (for her) photoshoot.

“This SHOOT IS PHENOMENAL! So happy your stepping into Editorial Shoots! It’s giving Demi Moore! I love this,” someone wrote.

“She’s a STAR!!!!! so in love with these,” a fourth Instagram user added.

In the second photo that Richards shared, the mom of four wore a black leather number complete with black gloves and some chunky gold jewelry. Next up, Richards wore a strapless black dress with a slit that went up over her derriere, exposing some of her backside. In the third photo, the reality star propped herself atop a piano while wearing a white leotard with fish net. Richards shared photos of herself in different poses in the three aforementioned outfits.

Richards Turned Heads With Another Photoshoot in October 2022

On October 13, 2022, Richards shared the cover for her photoshoot with Photobook. Richards admitted that she wasn’t too sure about taking the photos at first — as they caused her to completely step outside of her comfort zone.

“Don’t @ me. It’s art,” Richards captioned an Instagram post. “@mikeruizone had to do some convincing to get me to do this. Then I got approval from the fam chat,” she added.

Photographer Mike Ruiz was grateful that Richards allowed his creativity to slow — and he was very happy with the results. “Thank you for trusting me,” he commented on her Instagram post.

Fans had very mixed reactions to the photos, specifically the one that showed Richards propped up against a naked man with her leg around his waist. Overall, however, Richards seemed proud of the pics.

