Fans Can’t Get Over Kyle Richards’ Daughter Portia in Family Holiday Card

Kyle Richards shared her annual holiday card on November 23, 2021, and fans can’t get over how grown up Portia Umansky looks in the pic!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star got together with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her four daughters for the snap. Everyone wore corresponding outfits consisting of denim pants and white tops. Kyle and Mauricio held hands in the center of the pic, flocked by the four girls. Kyle’s top featured long sleeves and black feathers, which is the only thing that set her outfit apart from the rest.

The family sat on a black couch and posed for the pic, but fans just can’t get over how much Portia has grown! The youngest Umansky made her debut on “RHOBH” when she was just 3-years-old. Flash forward 10 years, and fans have watched Portia grow up, right in front of their very eyes.

Fans Have Been Commenting About Portia on Kyle’s Instagram Post

Portia is pictured on the left side of the Umansky-Richards holiday card. She’s wearing a pair of light-wash ripped jeans, and a white, long-sleeve top. Unlike her older sisters, Portia’s hair is short, which seems to make her look a bit older than 13. The rest of Kyle’s girls have long flowing hair, just like their mom. And while all the girls styled their hair the same — in long, loose curls, Portia kept her short hair straight with a slight bend at the ends.

“Omg but little Portia. Look how big she’s gotten,” one social media user commented.

“Wow how grown up Portia looks, very glam pic, beautiful family. Happy holidays,” added another.

“I can’t with Portia,” wrote a third.

“I’m freaking out at how grown and ladylike Portia is!!!!!!! Beautiful!!” a fourth comment read.

“Beautiful! Portia is so grown,” another person added.

Kyle has been blessed with four gorgeous girls, and she toyed with the idea of having another baby for quite some time. Back in 2013, when Portia was 5-years-old, Kyle told Radar Online that she wanted to add to her brood. “Yes, I want more babies,” she told the outlet, adding that she wished she got pregnant right after she gave birth to Portia.

Portia Celebrated Her Bat Mitzvah in October

For many, it’s hard to believe that Portia is 13-years-old. Fans of “RHOBH” have watched the littlest Umansky grow up in front of the camera.

In October 2021, Portia celebrated her Bat Mitzvah, a coming-of-age ritual that is recognized in Judaism.

Portia looked very grown up at her soiree, wearing a pink dress, and a tiara. The circus-themed event was attended by several family members and friends of the Umansky and Richards’ families. In addition, several of Kyle’s “RHOBH” co-stars were in attendance, according to Bravo.

Kyle and Mauricio pulled out all the stops for the party, giving their daughter one of the most elaborate Bat Mitzvah celebrations ever. “Cirque du Portia” was complete with a ferris wheel, carousel, cotton candy, balloons, and more.

