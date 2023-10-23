Fans Think Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Season 13 Confessional Look Is Familiar

Kyle Richards has fans talking about her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” confessional look – and the new season hasn’t even started yet.

On October 18, 2023, the fan account @realhousewivesofbhills shared photos of four cast members’ season 13 confessional looks. The photo featured Erika Jayne in a gold bustier dress, Dorit Kemsley in a black Chanel jacket, Garcelle Beauvais wearing zebra stripes, and Richards rocking a red-orange cut-out dress.

But as fans zeroed in, some felt Richards’ look was a copycat of the famous red revenge dress that Ariana Madix wore to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March. Madix wore the dress after discovering her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Confessional Look

Fans reacted to Richards’ dress on Instagram. The fan site @bravobreakingnews shared side-by-side photos of Madix and Richards’ outfits with the caption: “Tell me you’re trying to recreate Scandoval without telling me you’re trying to recreate Scandoval.”

The comment appears to be in reference to Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and rumors that she is in a relationship with singer Morgan Wade. The RHOBH season 13 trailer focused on Richards’ marital problems and friendship with Wade.

But some fans think the separation story may have been made up for a storyline on the heels of the Scandoval cheating drama on “Vanderpump Rules.”

In comments to the confessional look post, some called Richards a “copycat.”

“Again Kyle copying a look…🙄 Ariana wore that shirt. Get it together Kyle,” one commenter wrote.

“She is. She’s so transparent it’s embarrassing,” another agreed.

“Do you really think that’s in her personal closest? …Blame it on the stylists,” stylist,”another wrote.

Others focused on the cheating and breakup storylines featured on both shows.

“This storyline has already been told!” one commenter wrote.

“I’ve loved my reality shows for years now, but lately I’m seeing what seems like more acting and planned storylines for the shock value 😏,” another wrote.

Details on Richards’ confessional look have not yet been revealed. But Madix actually wore a MONOT crop jacket paired with a matching cutout pencil skirt, according to People. In September, Madix recreated the $1,800 outfit for her first dance as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.” Richards’ husband is also a contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom show this season.

Richards Will Have at Least 4 Confessional Looks for RHOBH Season 13

Richards had another confessional look revealed ahead of the new season. In a video posted by makeup artist Pamela Brogardi in April, Richards wore a sleeveless hot pink dress as she prepared to film confessional interviews. The mom of four hair wore a bun and silver hoop earrings as she applied lip liner.

In an Amazon Live on October 16, Richards shared more about her season 13 confessional looks when a fan asked her how many looks she will have for the new season. Richards replied, “I’m on number three and I think I’ll have a fourth look.”

In addition, she dished that she likes her looks for this season.

“Sometimes I hate them,” the RHOBH star admitted. “I have to sit in those outfits from morning until early evening and then I have to send it to the dry cleaner for the next interview. And sometimes they have me do that five times. By the time I’m done with those, I’m ready to set that outfit — no matter how cute it is — on fire. Hate it so much.”

READ NEXT: Fans React to the Saddest Part of the RHOBH Season 13 Trailer